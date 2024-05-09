Arsenal 'will win comfortably' at Man Utd

[BBC]

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas spoke to the Planet Premier League podcast about Manchester United's game with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday: "They have always been special games. It's true that Manchester United aren't at the level they were in the past, and I see Arsenal too strong for them at the moment.

"Arsenal play by memory. They are confident and believe they have the experience. They've grown over the last year and improved.

"I do think Arsenal will win that game comfortably. I will not say 'easily' because United are United and the history [they have]. At the end of the day, we need to respect the badge on the chest and Old Trafford is Old Trafford.

"But again I consider Arsenal too strong at the moment."

