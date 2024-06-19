Arsenal ‘willing to pay’ £51m to sign Zubimendi but he wants to join Barcelona or Real Madrid

Arsenal ‘willing to pay’ £51m to sign Zubimendi but he wants to join Barcelona or Real Madrid

Arsenal are willing to pay Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi’s release clause, but he wants to join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Gunners have long been admirers of the Spain international and are once again interested in signing him. However, a deal appears unlikely.

Sport (page 6) claims Arsenal are willing to pay his £51 million release clause, but they understand that Zubimendi has other transfer plans in mind.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been reluctant to leave Sociedad over the years. He is not contemplating an exit and ‘would only leave’ for Barcelona or Madrid.

Arsenal need to move on from Zubimendi

Arsenal have held a long-term interest in Zubimendi and it is well known that Arteta is a ‘keen admirer‘ of his talent.

However, they have been unable to change his stance. Zubimendi made it clear last summer that he wanted to continue at Sociedad after the club qualified for the Champions League.

The La Liga outfit underperformed last term, as they only finished sixth in La Liga. Despite this, he is not pondering an exit.

Sociedad manager Imanol has already confirmed that Zubimendi wants to stay, and the Gunners are fighting a losing battle in their quest to sign him.

There are several quality defensive midfielders in the transfer market who are much better in distribution than the Spaniard.

If the Gunners are eyeing someone with Premier League experience, they should move for Everton star Amadou Onana.

The Belgian is only 22 years old and excels with his defensive contributions. He would be an ideal acquisition.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com.