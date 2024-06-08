Arsenal’s William Saliba: ‘I think I’m one of the top 3 defenders in the Premier League.’

Currently away on international duty, preparing for Euro 2024 with France, Arsenal centre-back William Saliba (23) has reflected on his status in the Premier League.

In the 2022/23 season, Saliba was included in the PFA Team of the Year and he backed up those performances in the most recent Premier League campaign. However, his consistent performances at the back weren’t enough for Arsenal to wrestle the Premier League trophy out of the tight grasp of Manchester City.

‘Next year, we will have an even better war’ – Saliba on Arsenal’s title challenge with Manchester City

However, Saliba thinks that Arsenal are nearing the levels shown by Manchester City. “We played against them three times [last season] and we made them struggle. They feel and we feel that we are close to them. Next year, we will have an even better war,” said the former AS Saint-Étienne, OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille defender in an interview with L’Équipe.

If Arsenal are to beat Manchester City to the title next campaign, Saliba will have to show the same level of consistency that he has shown over the course of the last two campaigns, which in his opinion has made him one of the top defenders in the league.

“I think I am in the top three [defenders in the league]. We finished with the best defence. I watch a lot of matches. I am a very humble person but last season, just like this season, I am in the top three defenders. I need to continue to work to go even higher […] in terms of concentration, I am a lot better. Before, I could play a top match but in one phase of play, I slept a bit. That is no longer the case. I am always on alert,” said Saliba.

