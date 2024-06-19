Arsenal weigh up bid for England starter

Arsenal are keen on Marc Guehi and could open negotiations to sign the defender this summer, but they currently feel his valuation is too high.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace looks on during the warm-up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on October 27, 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mark Brus reports for CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on Marc Guehi and could make opening bids to Crystal Palace to sign to defender.

Palace value Guehi at around £50m, which both bidding clubs feel is too high, and the player’s participation at Euro 2024 is also likely to hold things up.

The 23-year-old is open to leaving Palace this summer, but he’s currently a starter for Gareth Southgate’s England side.

Fabrizio Romano reported in May that Guehi does have a concrete chance to leave Palace this summer, but added that it was too early to confirm whether Arsenal would be in the race.

Before that, The Times had claimed that Palace were worried that Guehi is likely to leave this summer, with only two years on his contract.

According to The Times’ report, Manchester United and Arsenal have both scouted Guehi, and football journalist Alan Nixon had also reported that the Gunners had joined the race for the defender.

Arsenal were prepared to make a move for Guehi last summer, with the Daily Mail writing that he was among the club’s key targets if they’d received a ridiculous bid for Gabriel Magalhaes from interested clubs in Saudi Arabia.

That didn’t happen, and Gabriel went on to have an excellent season with Arsenal. But Mikel Arteta’s interest in Guehi appears to remain.