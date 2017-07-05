Arsenal: Watch Alexandre Lacazette, Arsene Wenger’s ‘New £45 Million Transfer’ in Action

Arsenal is on the verge of signing the man Arsene Wenger made his top target this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette, the French striker, completed a medical at Arsenal on Tuesday ahead of a £45 million ($58 million) move to the Emirates Stadium from Lyon, according to the BBC.

The deal will mark a club record for Arsenal, surpassing the £42.4 million that it paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

But this is the player Wenger really wanted, and really needed during this window. With Alexis Sanchez’s future still uncertain, Arsenal was desperate for a goalscorer—and, in Lacazette, Wenger certainly has that.

The 26-year-old striker was second top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, with 28 goals, after Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani, who got 35. In the past three seasons, Lacazette has scored 88 goals in 125 games in all competitions.

The signing shows the signal of intent from Arsenal to return to the top of the Premier League, and back to the Champions League, after finishing fifth last season.

Lacazette is a classy player, skillful in possession as well as showing pace to beat defenders. What may have been most attractive to Wenger, as well as his prolificity, is his versatility in attack. He is a poacher in the penalty area but is capable from outside the box with a cool finish comparable to his countryman and former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry. Take a look for yourself:





Wenger will still hope to hold onto Sanchez, likely promising him that Lacazette’s arrival shows Arsenal will be vying for the title next season.

The club has also been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez, but Wenger’s main concern will be preventing his big names departing.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty

