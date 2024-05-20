Arsenal want to sign striker before pre-season — as two names top shortlist

Arsenal are seeking to sign a prime striker before their pre-season tour, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey top of the list, in order to complete what they hope is a title-winning team.

Mikel Arteta has already long started work on plans for next season, and wants to bring in three first-team level players while moving out three or four.

They did already considered purchasing a striker in January, with that long seen as the final main piece missing. A move for Ivan Toney was considered then, but Brentford’s £100m price put Arsenal off, and he has since fallen way down the list of targets.

Isak has been the preferred option, as previously reported by The Independent, but there is an awareness that Newcastle would likely refuse to sell.

The Saudi Arabian-owned club are already hopeful that the Swedish striker will sign a new deal, as they want to build a project around him.

Arsenal do want to at least see if a deal is possible, but do not want to get drawn into a long saga.

Arteta wants to get all business done early, so the squad is immediately ready to work on a campaign where they are aiming to hit over 90 points. The plans have already seen in the market as reminiscent of Liverpool around 2018.

If Arsenal can’t get Isak, Brobbey would be the next most likely option. The 22-year-old Dutch striker has been a revelation for Ajax this season, with 22 goals in 42 matches bringing interest from a series of major clubs.

Another option on the list is Isak’s Swedish compatriot, the 25-year-old Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

Arteta would meanwhile like at least one more left-back, as well as another midfielder.

The manager vowed Arsenal would come back stronger after missing out on the title and said: “There’s only one way to do it - you have to be more determined, you have to be more ambitious, you have to have a lot of courage and push every limit in everything that we have. That’s the next step.”