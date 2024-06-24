Arsenal want to sign 30-goal striker from UCL club, decision in next few days – Sky Sport journalist

Arsenal are still involved in the race to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, according to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners are on the search for a new striker and they have been linked with plenty of names including Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Guirassy is another player on their radar. Plettenberg reports that Borussia Dortmund are optimistic of signing the 28-year-old, but there is no complete agreement.

This is likely to open the door for other admirers including Arsenal. The Guinea international is expected to make a decision over his future within the next few days.

Guirassy would be a good bargain signing for Arsenal

Guirassy was sensational for Stuttgart in the recent campaign. He netted 30 goals from as many appearances as they qualified for the Champions League.

The former Rennes man had the best season of his career and he could be signed on the cheap, considering a £17 million release clause in his contract.

In our view, Guirassy would be a good bargain signing for the Gunners, but there is a risk associated, judging by the previous history of Bundesliga signings.

A number of high-profile names including Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz struggled after making the switch from Bundesliga to the Premier League.

Havertz has found his feet with the Gunners, but it is quite clear that the higher intensity of the division has hampered the performances of Bundesliga-based arrivals.

Guirassy would be a good acquisition to provide back-up in the number nine role, but we are not convinced that he can become Arsenal’s first-choice striker.

Prior to last season, Guirassy scored a maximum of 14 goals in a single campaign.

