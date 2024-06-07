Arsenal want to agree deal for 26yo versatile attacker, club prepared to sell for £34m – report

Arsenal could compete with Chelsea and Newcastle United to sign Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Chiesa has been a key player for the Bianconeri over the past few years. He registered 10 goals and three assists during the recent campaign.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2025 and as things stand, the Turin giants have been unable to convince him to prolong his stay.

Should they fail to make a breakthrough, it is claimed that the Bianconeri would prefer to sell him abroad for a fee between £34-38 million.

Tuttojuve add that the player has the chance to ‘breathe a new life’ in the Premier League with interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Chiesa would be a quality signing to add attacking depth

The Italy international played as a second striker during the course of last season, but that is unlikely to happen under manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boss prefers to play with a solitary number nine and Chiesa is not exceptional when it comes to operating on his own up front.

Chiesa can also play on either wing. In our view, he could be considered as a good back-up option and competitor for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

The club have been lacking a quality player off the bench to replace the Englishman. Chiesa’s attacking traits would make him an ideal signing.

The 26-year-old played regularly on the right wing earlier in his career. He has 33 goals and 13 assists in 93 appearances from the position so far.

Juventus want at least £34m, but the Gunners should sign him for less, knowing that Chiesa can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club next January.

