Arsenal want £25m+ as West Ham and Nottingham Forest eye Reiss Nelson

Despite signing a new four-year contract with the Gunners last July, Nelson’s limited playing time under Mikel Arteta has opened the door for a potential move away from the Emirates.

Arsenal’s British forward #24 Reiss Nelson eyes the ball during a UEFA Champions League group B football match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are said to be open to offers for the 24-year-old winger, viewing his sale as an opportunity to raise funds for new signings this summer. The club is reportedly seeking a fee of no less than £25 million for Nelson, who struggled to secure regular starts last season, making just five appearances in all competitions.

Although Nelson is a homegrown player, and Arsenal are keen to maintain their homegrown player quota, sources have told Football Insider that the club is willing to part ways with him if a substantial offer is received. The Gunners are prioritising strengthening their attack, and Nelson‘s departure could free up both funds and squad space for new arrivals.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – MARCH 09: Reiss Nelson of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Sporting CP and Arsenal FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 9, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Despite the recent contract extension following interest from Sevilla and Wolves last summer, Nelson‘s situation at Arsenal has changed due to his continued lack of playing time this season. This has sparked speculation about his future, with reports suggesting that a move away from the Emirates could be imminent.

Nelson, who has been with Arsenal since the age of nine, has made 89 appearances for the club since his debut in 2017. However, his opportunities have been limited in recent seasons, and he has struggled to cement a regular starting spot.

West Ham United’s Czech defender #05 Vladimir Coufal (L) fights for the ball with Arsenal’s English midfielder 24 Reiss Nelson during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 28, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

While the winger has shown flashes of his potential, his inconsistency and lack of end product have raised concerns. With Arsenal aiming to strengthen their squad this summer, Nelson could be sacrificed to accommodate new signings.

The coming weeks will reveal whether any club meets Arsenal‘s valuation for Nelson, but his availability is likely to attract interest from several Premier League clubs. Brighton, who were reportedly keen on signing him last summer, could also rekindle their interest, while other clubs are expected to join the race for his signature.