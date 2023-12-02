Arsenal vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Wolves head to north London today looking to stop an Arsenal side that tops the Premier League table, without yet hitting top gear.

Early title rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham do not play until tomorrow, handing the Gunners the opportunity to bank the impetus for this weekend's round of games.

Mikel Arteta's men demolished RC Lens in the Champions League to make it four wins in a row, during which time they have conceded just the one goal.

Wolves have impressed under Gary O'Neil this season and they would argue it could be even better, but for a string of VAR controversies.

Both Spurs and City have been beaten by them already, meaning Arsenal can expect a tough game against a team that has seen their last eight games decided by at most one goal.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Wolves is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal go into the game off the back of a 6-0 win (Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Wolves

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised due to the Saturday 3pm blackout.

Free highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time with BBC One's Match of the Day scheduled for 10.25pm later that evening.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Wolves team news

Kai Havertz came into the starting line-up against Lens and backed up his winner over Brentford with another goal, meaning he will likely keep his spot in the XI.

Despite a busy fixture schedule, it is difficult to see Arteta rotating his team too much having been able to take Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice off early in midweek.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are not yet near a return with Fabio Vieira recently added to their absentee list after groin surgery.

Pedro Neto is unlikely to be fit in time for Wolves as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Craig Dawson will return from suspension but Joao Gomes is banned, and Rayan Ait-Nouri is a doubt with an ankle knock.

Arsenal vs Wolves prediction

Wolves certainly have the ability to catch the Gunners out on an off-day but this is the sort of moment Arsenal have to perform in.

Backing up a big win in Europe with another statement in the Premier League would send a big message to their rivals - yet they may find a far more stubborn defence in their way on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

Wolves have impressed under Gary O'Neil (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Gunners are on a four-game winning run in this fixture, which has not produced a draw in over four years.

Arsenal wins: 68

Wolves wins: 32

Draws: 28

Arsenal vs Wolves match odds

Arsenal: 1/5

Wolves: 10/1

Draw: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).