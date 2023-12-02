Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League score and updates from the Emirates Stadium

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League updates

Arsenal face Wolves in the Premier League

The Gunners are looking to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table

TEAM NEWS: Leandro Trossard starts for Arsenal

Arsenal FC - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:40

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Jorginho, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:36

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:36

It was a familiar story for Wolves and Gary O'Neil on Monday, as they were beaten by a stoppage-time penalty on a second successive Premier League road trip, going down 3-2 to Fulham. Marco Silva's team were awarded two questionable penalties and were perhaps fortunate to keep 11 men on the pitch in that game, leading O'Neil to say he had "finally turned against" the use of VAR in his post-match interview. He'll be hoping there is no controversy awaiting Wolves here, but they face a daunting task, taking on the leaders without suspended midfield duo Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:32

With Manchester City not in action until Sunday, Arsenal have a chance to end Saturday four points clear at the summit as they bid to improve on last season's second-place finish! That will give huge motivation to Mikel Arteta's team, who had to dig deep last week for a 1-0 win at Brentford. They then warmed up for this contest in brilliant fashion in midweek, hammering Lens 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League after racing into a five-goal lead by half-time – a similar performance here would certainly be welcomed by the Gunners' fans!

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture from the Emirates Stadium, as leaders Arsenal welcome Wolves to north London!

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…