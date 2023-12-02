Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE!

A fantastic week for Arsenal can be capped today with a win over Wolves at Emirates Stadium. After a late victory away to Brentford was followed up by a superb six-goal thrashing of RC Lens, the Gunners are big favourites to go four points clear atop the Premier League with another win this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has no new injury worries ahead of the game but has made one change to his team in north London. Kai Havertz is benched after threatening to finally make himself a regular fixture in the line-up after goals in back-to-back games, whereas Takehiro Tomiyasu starts while excelling in a run of games at right-back.

While Arsenal are targeting a fifth win in a row, Wolves are lodged in mid-table but have made themselves very tough to beat under impressive new manager Gary O'Neil - when VAR lets them. Follow all the action from Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Emirates Stadium

14:49 , Marc Mayo

Wolves have only scored once in their last four matches against Arsenal, losing on each occasion.

14:45 , Marc Mayo

Those Arsenal training tops are proper snazzy, aren't they?

Let's talk about six

14:41

This season has seen the birth of Arsenal's dangerous front six, as traditional attackers Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz form up with Martin Odegaard in Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3 formation.

Simon wrote about the joy of six ahead of today's game.

Read the full story!

A busy day in the Premier League

14:36 , Marc Mayo

This is where all the title race action will happen today.

In the other 3pm kick-offs, Burnley and Sheffield United are set for a tense relegation duel.

14:31

We have just half an hour to go until this game gets underway in north London!

The warm-ups are in full flow...

14:25 , Marc Mayo

Get the lowdown on why Mikel Arteta has picked his team with Simon at the ground.

"Arsenal need to pick that lock and maybe Leandro Trossard can do that"



📽️ @sr_collings discusses the Gunners' team news as Kai Havertz is dropped to the bench



Mikel Arteta backs VAR to be a success

14:20 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told the Premier League to persevere with the use of VAR and believes it can be a success in the future.

Arteta said: “No, I think we can improve it and we are trying to do that.

“All those things that are happening I think are probably necessary to improve it and we have to take it that way. It has been a big change.

“Technology is taking a huge responsibility in games and it needs time. If we use it the right way, we are listening to people, we are open, we are humble and we are trying to be constructive, I think we will get to a really, really good place.”

Read the full story!

Wolves swap out four players

14:15 , Marc Mayo

As expected, Rayan Ait-Nouri misses out with an ankle injury.

Hugo Bueno is in at left-back while Santiago Bueno drops to the bench.

Four changes in total as Boubacar Traore, Tommy Doyle and Craig Dawson enter the XI.

4️⃣ Four changes from #FULWOL

➡️ Dawson, H. Bueno, Doyle & Traore into the XI

💥 Hwang and Cunha lead the line



How we line-up to face @Arsenal.



One change for Arsenal

14:09 , Marc Mayo

Kai Havertz may have scored in back-to-back games but he's back on the bench today!

Leandro Trossard gets the nod in midfield for Arsenal, who keep Ben White among the substitutes too.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



One change from Wednesday night - Trossard comes in for Havertz



Wolves team news is in

14:05 , Marc Mayo

Wolves XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Bellegarde, Traore, Doyle, H. Bueno; Hwang, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S. Bueno, Silva, Kalajdzic, Sarabia, Chirewa, Whittingham, Hubner

How Arsenal line up

14:00 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal XI: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, White, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Nelson, Havertz, Nketiah

Team news up next!

13:54 , Marc Mayo

We're about to get the two starting line-ups with just an hour to go until kick-off...

Gary O'Neil relishing underdog status

13:53 , Marc Mayo

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil wants his team to take heart from earlier wins over Tottenham and Man City for today's game.

He said: “I always go into games confident. I go into games extremely confident, but also realistic in how we need to approach them.

"I know we have played Manchester City at home, we’ve played Tottenham, who had a few key players missing on that day, Manchester City had a couple missing and we were pretty much at full strength in them, so it’s a slight shift in that because we’re the ones who have suffered a few suspensions and injuries.

“We go there with slightly less numbers than we would usually have, but what an incredible opportunity for us to go to a tough place, and I’m really looking forward to taking the lads to a real tough place and see where we can go.”

Ben White contract talks near conclusion

13:46

Arsenal are hopeful of tying down Ben White to a new contract.

The Gunners are in talks with the defender which are progressing well, leading to optimism that a deal will be struck.

White has been in fine form for Arsenal ever since they splashed out £50million to sign him from Brighton in the summer of 2021.

Read the full story!

Martin Odegaard sends Arsenal fans message in programme notes

13:41

"This time of year is so important in the Premier League. You cannot afford to switch off for a single day in December – it’s so intense.

"I love it, to be honest. It gets tighter and tighter and the main thing is to win the games and get the points, however you can do it. You have to put yourself in that position to be able to fight at the top at the end of the season, and this is the time of year you can do that.

"In December especially, there is no time at all to think about anything other than football!

"Players will get tired at all teams, so it’s about being mentally strong. Who copes with it best will be rewarded. So we need to make sure we recover well, prepare well, rest when we can, keep our focus and push every day.

"Then when it comes to matchday, make it all count."

Arsenal food bank open at the ground

13:36

A great initiative at Emirates Stadium today as Arsenal link up with Islington food bank for donations.

Tinned goods, foods such as pasta and Christmas treats can be handed in to the stall on the podium level, adjacent to the Tony Adams statue at the North East corner of the ground

13:30

We have 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes begins in north London.

Team news is set to land at the top of the hour.

Why Arsenal should spend on Bukayo Saka back-up over Gabriel Jesus rival

13:25

Arsenal are linked with signing a new striker in January, but Simon has written ahead of today's game why a back-up for Bukayo Saka would be shrewd business.

Read the full story!

Throwback: Bukayo Saka scores first Arsenal goal at Molineux

13:21

Back in the curious Covid-ridden times of 2020.

Head-to-head record

13:15 , Marc Mayo

The Gunners are on a four-game winning run in this fixture, which has not produced a draw in over four years.

Arsenal wins: 68

Wolves wins: 32

Draws: 28

Score prediction

13:00

Wolves certainly have the ability to catch the Gunners out on an off-day but this is the sort of moment Arsenal have to perform in.

Backing up a big win in Europe with another statement in the Premier League would send a big message to their rivals - yet they may find a far more stubborn defence in their way on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal to win 2-1.

What we think for the Wolves line-up

12:55

Predicted Wolves XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Gomes; Semedo, Bellegarde, Lemina, Doyle, Jonny; Hwang, Cunha

Early Wolves team news

12:51

Pedro Neto is not fit in time for Wolves as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Craig Dawson will return from suspension but Joao Gomes is banned, and Rayan Ait-Nouri is also out with an ankle knock.

Our Arsenal line-up prediction

12:46 , Our Arsenal line-up prediction

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Early Arsenal team news

12:41

Kai Havertz came into the starting line-up against Lens and backed up his winner over Brentford with another goal, meaning he will likely keep his spot in the XI.

Despite a busy fixture schedule, it is difficult to see Arteta rotating his team too much having been able to take Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice off early in midweek.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are not yet near a return with Fabio Vieira recently added to their absentee list after groin surgery.

Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE!

12:25 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Arsenal vs Wolves!

The Gunners can go four points clear atop the Premier League table today with a win in this 3pm GMT kick-off at Emirates Stadium.

Simon Collings is our man at the ground to provide expert analysis and player ratings, with Marc Mayo on the blog's play-by-play calls.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction!