Arsenal vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal welcome West Ham to Emirates Stadium to round off the Premier League's post-Christmas festivities.

While the Gunners nabbed the title of 'top at Christmas' by earning a solid draw away to Liverpool, against the Hammers they can secure first place at the official halfway mark of the campaign.

Liverpool and Aston Villa, both a point behind, travel to Burnley and Manchester United respectively on Boxing Day.

David Moyes' West Ham pose a considerable threat while on a run of five wins and a lone defeat in their last seven league games.

It has been a bit tougher on the road but the Hammers often rally their best performances against the big guns.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 28, 2023.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in London.

West Ham cruised past Man Utd on the weekend (PA)

Where to watch Arsenal vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Arsenal vs West Ham team news

Mikel Arteta will have to make at least one change with Kai Havertz absent due to suspension.

With the likes of Thomas Partey yet to return from injury, Jorginho and Leandro Trossard will compete to replace Havertz while rotations are possible amid the busy schedule.

West Ham hope to have Nayef Aguerd back from illness.

Arsenal vs West Ham prediction

The Gunners have fared well in tight games against strong defences.

Arsenal to win, 1-0.

Arsenal are the favourites for this one (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Mauro Zarate was on the scoresheet for the Hammers' last win away to Arsenal, in August 2015.

Arsenal wins: 72

West Ham wins: 36

Draws: 41

Arsenal vs West Ham match odds

Arsenal: 1/3

West Ham: 8/1

Draw: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).