Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE!

Arsenal will head into 2024 as Premier League leaders if they can triumph in an intriguing home London derby clash tonight. The Gunners remained top at Christmas courtesy of their thrilling draw at Anfield last time out, but have since been bumped back down to second courtesy of Liverpool's hard-fought success at Burnley on Boxing Day.

That 2-0 victory saw the Reds move two points clear of Arsenal, who need to win in this evening's late kick-off to return to see in the New Year at the summit in pursuit of a first title for two decades. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to avoid another collapse after leading over the festive period last year, though his side could face a tricky test against a West Ham team that are seeking to move above Manchester United and into the top six after their rousing win over the Red Devils on Saturday.

The Hammers' record on this ground is dreadful, while David Moyes has still never masterminded an away win over Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United during his long managerial career. Follow Arsenal vs West Ham live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off time: 8.15pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal team news: Kai Havertz suspended

West Ham team news: Nayef Aguerd doubtful

Standard Sport prediction

West Ham lineup

19:17 , George Flood

Starting XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Alvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

Arsenal lineup

19:16 , George Flood

Starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Trossard, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Nwaneri

Lineups on the way

19:09 , George Flood

Just over five minutes now until we get those official starting lineups from the Emirates, including who is filling the Havertz void in Arsenal's midfield.

Moyes hails Arteta's 'brilliant job' at Arsenal

19:05 , George Flood

David Moyes and Mikel Arteta share a friendly relationship from their time together at Everton, where the current Arsenal boss spent six years as a player between 2005-11.

And the West Ham coach could not be more impressed with the job being done by his former midfield maestro at the Emirates.

"I've been impressed with Mikel since he first went in," Moyes said.

"He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, so a couple of wins right at the start.

"Then obviously it went a bit difficult and there was a lot of talk about him, but he hasn't half proved all those doubters wrong because he's done a brilliant job with Arsenal.

"He's got them incredibly competitive, back around the top of the league and competing again. I think most Arsenal supporters will be happy with Mikel."

(Getty Images)

Moyes expecting tougher challenge than Carabao Cup clash

18:55 , George Flood

Tonight will be the second meeting between Arsenal and West Ham so far this season, with the Hammers running out surprise 3-1 winners in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the London Stadium at the start of November - a match that marked Declan Rice's first return to the club he left in that blockbuster £105m transfer last summer.

Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen - also the scorers against Manchester United on Saturday - were on target that night along with a Ben White own goal as Arsenal got a very late consolation through captain Martin Odegaard.

But David Moyes knows that this evening's game will pose a much bigger challenge.

(PA)

"(I'm expecting) huge challenges. Arsenal have always been a really hard team to beat," he said.

"We had a good result against them in the cup but this is a different competition.

"The league throws up different players and Arsenal changed their team for the game in the League Cup so they will be back to their full-strength team, I've no doubt, and going to the Emirates Stadium has never been an easy game."

Moyes thrilled with West Ham progress before Arsenal test

18:38 , George Flood

West Ham have been in really good form of late, albeit with a couple of major bumps along the way in the form of heavy defeats away at Fulham and then Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, being hit for five on both occasions.

Otherwise they have shaken off illness and fatigue concerns to win five of their last seven games in the top-flight and another victory tonight would see them pocket 33 points at the halfway point of a Premier League season for the very first time.

They would also go above Manchester United and into the top six, but it's worth noting that West Ham have lost 35 times against Arsenal in the Premier League era - including on 12 of their last 13 trips to the Emirates.

(Getty Images)

David Moyes is also still without a win away from home as a manager against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in 72 combined attempts, per Opta Sports.

"We're really pleased with the progress we've made," Moyes said this week.

"We've got 30 points in the league, which is a really good total for us at this time of year.

"We want to keep it going and we think we can get better and do even more."

Ethan Nwaneri set for Arsenal squad return?

18:23 , George Flood

Whispers on social media this afternoon that Ethan Nwaneri is back in the Arsenal matchday squad tonight.

The 16-year-old midfielder, the youngest player ever to feature for both Arsenal and in the Premier League in general, has not played in a senior game since his historic debut cameo at Brentford last September, instead largely biding his time at youth level and in the EFL Trophy.

But the Gunners are notably light on midfield options now with Havertz suspended and Partey and Vieira both out, meaning a place back on the bench could beckon for the highly-rated academy star, who was also among the substitutes for the dead-rubber Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven earlier this month but did not get on.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal ready to do business in January

18:10 , George Flood

Arsenal's squad depth has certainly been tested in recent weeks and that will be the case again tonight with the suspended Kai Havertz joining injured quartet Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber on the sidelines.

And Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Gunners are ready to exploit the January transfer market in order to fill those gaps if the right opportunities arise.

"At the moment, it is very difficult. We are really short," he said this week.

"We have positions that we have been very exposed for the last six weeks and hopefully we are going to get players back. In what condition and when?

"That's a question mark and as well because we have some long-term injuries still for certain players that give us a lot of versatility and that's an issue.

"We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. As well, we don't know how the squad is going to look in two weeks' time and you have to be always prepared for that.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"But it is a very, very tricky market that shifts very quickly and it is quite unpredictable as well - and you have to be prepared. We will be prepared and we will try to make the right calls.

"If there is something that we can (do to) improve the squad and that needs appear, and we cannot fulfil it with players here, we are always going to be open to do that because we want to be stronger."

Arsenal vs West Ham prediction

17:56 , George Flood

The Gunners have fared well in tight games against strong defences.

Arsenal to win, 1-0.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs West Ham predicted lineups

17:54 , George Flood

Here is how Standard Sport sees both teams potentially lining up in tonight's London derby showdown at the Emirates...

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

West Ham team news

17:52 , George Flood

West Ham's main concern is over defender Nayef Aguerd, who missed both Saturday's win over Manchester United and the heavy Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Liverpool last week through illness.

If the Moroccan is still not fit to return tonight, then former Arsenal centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos would surely partner captain Kurt Zouma in the heart of defence.

Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet will also need to be checked after illness, though Michail Antonio is not yet ready to return from his knee problem.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

17:49 , George Flood

Arsenal will be without Kai Havertz tonight after the versatile German international collected his fifth yellow card of the season against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, incurring an automatic one-match ban.

Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard will be among those competing to take his place as manager Mikel Arteta ponders maybe a slight rejig and potentially other personnel changes amid a hectic festive fixture schedule.

Otherwise it's a case of as you were in terms of injuries, with the Gunners still missing Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs West Ham

17:47 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Welcome to Arsenal vs West Ham live coverage

17:45 , George Flood

Good evening and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Arsenal vs West Ham in the Premier League.

The festive fixture list has thrown up a potential post-Christmas cracker of a London derby between two in-form sides with their own clear goals at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal must win tonight to go back above Liverpool and see in the New Year as top-flight leaders after a frantic 1-1 draw between the title rivals at Anfield last weekend was followed by Jurgen Klopp's men beating struggling Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

But they could face a tough challenge against a West Ham team that have won five of their last seven in the league and beat Manchester United 2-0 on Saturday.

They would go above the Red Devils and into the top six by avoiding defeat here, though their record in these parts is dismal to put it mildly and David Moyes has still never won away at Arsenal in his long managerial career.

Kick-off tonight is at the later time of 8:15pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates throughout - including expert analysis from Standard Sport reporters Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the Emirates.