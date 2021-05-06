Arsenal vs Villarreal LIVE: Europa League result and reaction tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Mikel Arteta’s side trail 2-1 on aggregate after a dismal first-leg performance in Spain. Manu Trigueros gave Unai Emery’s side the lead inside five minutes as the Gunners’ reckless defending was punished before Raul Albiol doubled the Yellow Submarine’s advantage with a tap-in at the far post. However, Arsenal managed to salvage hope in the second half, despite going down to 10 men after Dani Ceballos picked up two yellow cards, with Nicolas Pepe scoring from the penalty spot.

Arsenal will be boosted by the return of their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started and scored in a 2-0 victory against Newcastle last weekend after recovering from malaria. With their ambitions in the league restricted to a miserable mid-table finish, Arteta knows victory in this competition remains his side’s only route into European football next season. If they are able to overturn the deficit tonight, they will almost certainly face Manchester United in the final, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side boasting a 6-2 aggregate lead against Roma in the other semi-final. Follow all the action live below:

Read more