Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Andrew Gamble
·1 min read
Tottenham forward Gareth Bale (PA)
Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium for the North London Derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

If Spurs can follow up their midweek Europa League win – a 2-0 triumph versus Dinamo Zagreb – with a win over their rivals, it will be their first league double over the Gunners since 1992/93.

Mikel Arteta has steadied the ship in recent weeks, and Arsenal have lost just one of their last seven home league games – against leaders Manchester City.

They gave themselves some breathing room for the Europa League second leg against Olympiakos with a 3-1 win in Greece, so a strong team is expected to be selected for the visit of Spurs.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm.

What is the team news?

Arsenal have no injury issues ahead of the North London Derby after Emile Smith Rowe returned to the bench for the win in Greece.

Giovani Lo Celso is out with a back problem, but Harry Kane is expected to play. The England captain scored twice against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday but was seen icing his knee after being substituted.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Pepe, Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bale, Lucas, Son, Kane

Odds

Arsenal: 6/4

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 9/5

Prediction

While Arsenal have improved lately, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has lost just twice in 22 clashes with the Gunners. Both sides will have chances, and I doubt this stays goalless. 2-2 draw.

