Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Martin Odegaard’s deflected goal drew Arsenal level on the stroke of half-time (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur make the short trip across north London to take on rivals Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon, with the hosts looking to narrow the gap to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit 10th in the top-flight table on 38 points heading into today’s derby, while Spurs are seventh with 45 points entering the game. With three points here, Tottenham would leapfrog Everton and overtake their other Premier League rivals West Ham – though the Irons will have a game in hand on Mourinho’s men after the north London derby, taking on Manchester United tonight. Arsenal, meanwhile, would go level on points with Aston Villa with a victory at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon and will move ahead of Dean Smith’s side if they are to beat Spurs by a wide margin.

Such a result can not be ruled out, with this fixture usually providing plenty of action and drama, though the scorelines do tend to be closer when the two teams go head-to-head. Tottenham emerged 2-0 winners when the rivals last met, with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scoring in that December clash. Mourinho will hope his key men can deliver again here as Spurs look to stay in the race for a European spot. Follow live updates from the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham below.

