Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as David Raya and Eddie Nketiah start

Arsenal and Tottenham put their unbeaten Premier League records on the line as the two in-form rivals meet in the north London derby at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have both mode fast starts to the season, and sit just off the top with four wins and a draw out of their first five matches.

Postecoglou has made an impressive impact at Tottenham and has lifted the mood around the club ahead of his first taste of the derby.

But new-look Tottenham face their biggest test of the season yet against a dangerous Arsenal attack, which thrashed PSV in their Champions League return in midweek.

Follow live updates as Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby and get all the latest match odds here.

Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Arsenal host Tottenham in north London derby with kick off at 2pm

Rivals have identical Premier League records with four wins and a draw

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou faces Arsenal for first time after impressive start

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Jesus

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Johnson

No Trossard or Martinelli in Arsenal squad; Johnson makes first Spurs start

Arsenal FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Arteta on ‘new challenge’ of facing Spurs

13:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on facing Ange Postecoglou for the first time: “For sure they’ve had a really good start and they are in a good moment and we are too so it’s a big game and we’re going to have to battle the right way to win it,” he added.

“They dominate the games, they win the games, they score a lot of goals and they’re an attacking flowing team and they go for it so they’ll bring a different approach to the game than what we’ve played in the league so far.

“They have a new challenge, a new opportunity, they have a new manager who is doing really well and he’s managed to change the vibe around the club and with a different style too.

“So we need to be ourselves and produce the performance to beat them.”

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Trossard misses out for Gunners

13:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta explains Leandro Trossard absence: “He felt a muscle in training and he wasn’t fit. We have to see the extent of that injury but he wasn’t fit for today. Somebody has to come and fill that gap. You have to adapt to it and give opportunities to the other players and step in.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Postecoglou reveals respect for Arteta

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou on facing Mikel Arteta: “In terms of similarities, I’m 58, he’s whatever (41). I’ve had 26 years, he’s five years into it. He’s managed in one country, I’ve managed in a few. I’m not sure how he’s got a great head of hair!

“He’s a lot fitter than I am. I don’t know, there’s not a lot of threads I can sort of join between us. I wouldn’t say we’re opposites.

“We’re different. Even in the way his team plays. Yes he does have a very attacking philosophy but it’s different from mine and that’s the beauty of the game. That’s what you love about it.

“It’s why you can’t copy. If you’re an artist and you see a Picasso, yeah you can copy it, but it’s not going to be a Picasso is it? It’s the same with football.

“You can see that somebody does something really well, but don’t bring your own personality into it. I have great admiration for the way he’s gone about things and how he’s stuck to his beliefs. It’s a credit to him.”

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Team news!

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

David Raya retains his place in goal for Arsenal, and there is big team news elsewhere too.

Eddie Nketiah starts alongside Gabriel Jesus, with Leandro Trossard missing out due to a minor injury. Fabio Vieira starts ahead of Kai Havertz in midfield.

Tottenham made one change from last weekend’s dramatic victory over Sheffield United with Brennan Johnson handed his full debut.

Tottenham team news!

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Johnson

Arsenal team news!

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Jesus

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Raya or Ramsdale for No 1?

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

David Raya or Aaron Ramsdale? That’s the big decision facing Mikel Arteta once again, as the battle for the No 1 jersey at Arsenal takes shape.

Raya has started Arsenal’s past two matches and a third consecutive start would suggest that the Spaniard has moved ahead of Ramsdale in Arteta’s plans.

And the goalkeeper backed himself after keeping his second straight clean sheet in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over PSV on Wednesday.

David Raya backed himself to be number one at Arsenal

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Gunners boosted by Odegaard contract

12:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

Odegaard becomes the latest young Arsenal star to sign a new deal with the club, following Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

“Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons,” Odegaard said.

“Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

“My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal is ‘home’ as new long-term contract confirmed

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Postecoglou promises Spurs will attack

12:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou promised Tottenham supporters they will take the game to Arsenal in his first taste of the north London derby.

Tottenham’s last league success at the Emirates was in 2010, although the most underwhelming aspect of recent displays at Arsenal has been the lack of attacking imagination with Postecoglou’s predecessors Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho all favouring pragmatism in this match.

There appears no chance of the current Spurs head coach employing a defensive approach and the 58-year-old is excited to watch how his young group cope in a fiery atmosphere against one of the division’s best teams.

“When I went into Champions League games with Celtic or went into World Cup games with Australia, people said I should have changed my approach and we got some pretty decent lessons along the way, but I just think that’s the only way you can measure yourself,” Postecoglou explained.

“How do you know if you want to be that kind of team? That’s the question. If you want to be a team that challenges, you know you have to play that way irrespective of the opponent.

“There’s no point not using a game like Sunday as a measure to see where we’re at.”

More here:

Postecoglou promises Spurs will attack Arsenal in north London derby

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Arteta on ‘special rivalry’

12:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta on what makes Arsenal vs Tottenham a “special rivalry”.

“It’s a rivalry in the city and I really like the derby, there’s something between the two communities and it’s really intense.

“It builds something even bigger with your supporters. I think it’s a game always in fixtures where you look straight away to see when you play that game because it’s special and there’s something emotionally attached to it so it will be a big lift if we manage to win it.

“No (better feeling than beating Tottenham) because you know what the game means to people and having the possibility in your job to make someone happy is a huge fulfilment and a responsibility we feel.

“You walk down the street and there’s a feeling (among fans) because of the history, the rivalry and that’s the beautiful thing when it’s taken in the right way during sport and we are so privileged to be involved in this sort of game.

“The atmosphere will be different. It will be more electric, there will be more energy in the ground and the pitch so we have to deal with that in the right way and take advantage of that.”

Tottenham once again have hope – but Ange Postecoglou must learn from Arsenal lesson

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

It had taken Tottenham more than 70 days to appoint a new manager but a candidate who emerged from far down the shortlist made a flying start. He was manager of the month for August. September brought a north London derby. It went terribly and he was sacked on the first day of Novembr.

For Nuno Espirito Santo read Ange Postecoglou? Obviously not; the similarities are superficial and, unlike in 2021, there are plenty of reasons to believe a haphazard process has produced the right man.

But the fixture list does feel familiar: for the third year in a row, Tottenham visit their neighbours at this early stage of the season. It was their seventh league game last season and Antonio Conte’s previously unbeaten side lost 3-1. It was their sixth in 2021 and, after three straight wins had earned Nuno the August prize, another 3-1 reverse was a third successive defeat.

Nuno’s felt the more damning defeat, partly because Spurs were 3-0 down after 34 minutes and partly because his midfield was a mess. And yet it proved the less damaging setback; if it helped foster the impression that the Portuguese was miscast as a Tottenham manager, his departure facilitated a surge to fourth place, at Arsenal’s expense.

Two years on, Arsenal are a barometer of Postecoglou’s progress, the rivals who look like role models.

Arsenal vs Tottenham preview, by Richard Jolly

Tottenham once again have hope – but Ange Postecoglou must learn from Arsenal lesson

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Best betting tips

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

While Arsenal having 13 points after five games won’t have surprised many people, few would have put Tottenham down as having the same total at this early stage of the season.

Home advantage usually counts for a lot in the north London derby though, which is why the latest Premier League odds make Arsenal the favourites in this clash.

The Gunners have won five and drawn one of the last six Premier League meetings at the Emirates Stadium, with Spurs’ sole success at their great rivals’ home in that period occurring in the League Cup.

With that in mind, we’ve made three predictions on the game which are outlined below along with the latest odds from football betting sites.

Arsenal vs Tottenham tips: Betting preview with predictions & best odds

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Early team news

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

Gabriel Martinelli remains a doubt for the north London derby having come off during Arsenal’s win over Everton last weekend before missing their midweek win against PSV Eindhoven. Elsewhere, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Elneny and Jurrien Timber remain long-term absentees.

Ivan Perisic is Spurs’ latest absentee and is likely out for the season having suffered an ACL injury this week. The Croatian joins Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil on the treatment table. Giovani Lo Celso is closing in on a return after a thigh injury and could feature in some capacity this weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The Premier League match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

Arsenal vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm. The match can also be streamed on Sky Go for subscribers.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Good afternoon

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal host Tottenham in an eagerly anticipated north London Derby featuring two of the Premier League’s most in-form sides.

Mikel Arteta’s side won both fixtures against their fierce rivals last year and have made an impressive start once again to this season, having won four of their first five league game and marking their return to the Champions League in midweek with a convincing 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Tottenham, however, have been revitalised under the tutelage of new manager Ange Postecoglou and are unbeaten this season in the Premier League after a superb last-ditch comeback victory over Sheffield United last weekend.

Follow all the build-up and latest team news in today’s live blog.