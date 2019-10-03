Arsenal vs Standard Liege: Nelson, Willock, Martinelli and how youngsters can seize chance to impress

Getty

A fortnight ago, Arsenal walked off the Commerzbank-Arena pitch with heads held high thanks to a spirited Europa League display from their youngsters.

On the night, no fewer than six academy graduates appeared without looking out of place. In fact, they ran the show. Bukayo Saka, in particular, as he capped his performance with a maiden Arsenal goal and two assists – one for fellow Hale End product Joe Willock.

It was their performance which went a long way to alleviating the pressure that had set in four days earlier after a drear 2-2 draw at Watford and has since spurred a feeling of resurgence at the club.

For Emery, the Europa League is proving to be a great platform for him to test how ready his youngsters are to take the next step. With three games in six days, that could be expected to continue tonight.

Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli and Joe Willock are all set to feature tonight and this is why they can make the Europa League their own:

Reiss Nelson

At the moment, Reiss Nelson represents the cutthroat effect Unai Emery’s trust in players can have. The 19-year-old started the first two games of the season – even having a goal ruled out against Burnley – but has since lost his place in the team with the emergence of Saka and Nicolas Pépé.

Scoring seven goals in 23 Bundesliga games last season, Nelson impressed on loan at Hoffenheim and it’s vital he doesn’t stall after that. Having starred for the England U21s also, games like this could be a real chance for him to assume similar responsibility in an Arsenal shirt.

Reiss Nelson has lost his place in the starting eleven (AFP/Getty)

Starting in games that will have an effect on Arsenal’s standing in the group will benefit him more at this stage of his career rather than coming on for second-half cameos in the Champions League.

With Emery showing that his trust can take players like Willock and Saka into his Premier League sides, building consistently in the Europa League could help Nelson towards this.

Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli hasn’t had as much exposure to first-team football as Nelson, but has showcased his talent since joining Arsenal this summer.

The 18-year-old was one of the standout performers in pre-season and shone against Nottingham Forest last week. Opening and closing the scoring, he showcased his versatility as well as his intelligence with two different, yet smart finishes.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring (Reuters)

With both Alexandre Lacazette and Tyreece John-Jules out injured and Aubameyang to play on Sunday, this is most likely the Brazilian’s best chance to build on his positive first impression.

Should he continue to impress, he could make the Europa League group stages his own as Arsenal face a decent level of opposition, but not too strong to render Martinelli’s presence useless.

Joe Willock

Joe Willock has been here before. The Europa League allowed him to gain Arsene Wenger’s trust during his final year in charge and got him into Emery’s thoughts during the 2018/19 campaign.

For the most part, it’s paid off for the 20-year-old. He has grown in the competition, becoming a more commanding presence in midfield that can get up and down the pitch with ease and even saw him play in May’s final.

Joe Willock has made an impressive breakthrough this season (Getty)

Willock then took the next step at the start of this season becoming one of Arsenal’s standout players, adding energy and technique to the midfield.

However, with Emery since returning to his preferred Premier League midfield consisting of Captain Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, impressing the Spaniard in the Europa League again may be Willock’s best bet.