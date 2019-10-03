Arsenal vs Standard Liege LIVE: Stream, score and latest goal updates from Europa League fixture

Arsenal are in complete control against Liege: Getty

Arsenal host Standard Liege at the Emirates Stadium this evening hoping to maintain their perfect start in the Europa League this season.

Arsenal comfortably saw off Frankfurt in their opening match of the 2019/20 European campaign and currently sit on top of Group F.

But Standard Liege are likely to prove tougher opposition. The Belgian side saw off Vitória Guimarães in their opening match and are second in the Belgian First Division. Follow live coverage below:

Match preview

When is it?

Kick-off is at 8pm

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, and can be streamed online via the BT app.

Team news

Arsenal will still be without Alexandre Lacazette as the striker continues his recovery from a left ankle injury. Emile Smith Rowe suffered a concussion against Nottingham Forest last week and continues to be assessed. Liege looks like it’ll come too early for him but everybody else is fit for selection.

Striker, Orlando Sa will miss the game for Liege as he has an Achilles injury which has kept him out for the season so far.