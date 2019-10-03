Arsenal vs Standard Liege live stream: How to watch Europa League match online and on TV

Every summer signing ranked and rated: Getty

Arsenal are back in Europa League action as they host Standard Liege at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emerys side will look to build on their opening day victory at Frankfurt and seize control of Group F.

After playing out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Monday night, the Spaniard is expected to rotate his squad as he has already done in cup competitions this season.

Liege also won their first group game against Vitria, however and could lead the group if they leave the Emirates with three points.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

When is it?

Kick-off is at 8pm

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, and can be streamed online via the BT app.

Team news

Arsenal will still be without Alexandre Lacazette as the striker continues his recovery from a left ankle injury. Emile Smith Rowe suffered a concussion against Nottingham Forest last week and continues to be assessed. Liege looks like itll come too early for him but everybody else is fit for selection.

Striker, Orlando Sa will miss the game for Liege as he has an Achilles injury which has kept him out for the season so far.

Odds

Arsenal 4/11

Draw 19/5

Standard Liege 7/1

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Torreira, Willock, Ozil; Nelson, Martinelli, Saka

Standard Liege: Milinkovic-Savic; Vojvoda, Bope, Laifis, Gavory; Bastien, Cimirot, MPoku; Carcela-Gonzalez, Lestienne, Limbombe

Prediction

Arsenal will need to win and win well to breed confidence back into Emirates Stadium after a string of indifferent performances. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney returning could breathe new life into the Arsenal attack and give Arsenal something more when trying to impose themselves on the game.

The Belgians only had five shots in their win over Vitria at home which doesnt suggest theyll come out swinging. Arsenal may have to be on the lookout for Maxime Lestienne, however, as he has bagged five goals this term. A 3-1 home win.