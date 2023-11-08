Is Arsenal vs Sevilla on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Champions League

Arsenal look to return to winning ways in the Champions League tonight as the Gunners host Sevilla at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost their last two matches following their Carabao Cup exit at West Ham last week and a controversial first defeat of the Premier League season away to Newcastle on Saturday.

Arsenal are in a strong position in their Champions League group after securing an important 2-1 win in Seville last time out - a result that left the Gunners top of Group B, a point ahead of second-placed Lens and four clear of both Seville and PSV.

Qualification for the last-16 could be secured tonight should Arsenal beat last season’s Europa League winners and PSV fail to beat Lens at home.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League fixture.

When is it?

Arsenal host Sevilla on Wednesday 8 November with kick-off at 8pm at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with coverage getting underway on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm. TNT Sports customers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Martin Odegaard missed the defeat at Newcastle due to injury and is a doubt - while Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey remain out.

Spain great Sergio Ramos is a major doubt for Sevilla due to a calf injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Jorginho, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Sevilla: Nyland; Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Sow, Soumare, Rakitic; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Lukebakio

Odds

Arsenal 1/3

Draw 19/4

Sevilla 9/1

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Sevilla