Arsenal vs Olympiacos predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture tonight

Bella Butler
·2 min read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return (PA)
Arsenal are aiming to book their place in the Europa League quarter-finals when they welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Gunners won the first leg 3-1 away last week and followed that up with a north derby win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

A top-four finish in the Premier League looks out of reach for Arsenal this season, but Champions League qualification is possible by winning the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta proved with last season’s FA Cup victory that his side are capable of tackling tough opponents, but Olympiacos know a thing or two about causing shocks at the Emirates.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5.55pm on Thursday 18 March.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport. BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the bench against Spurs for disciplinary reasons, but this game should see him back in the starting XI.

Bukayo Saka picked up a leg injury at the weekend and is likely to miss out with that or be granted a rest, so Nicholas Pepe could fill his place on the right-hand side.

Following the London derby victory, Pablo Mari and Hector Bellerin could both feature again, while Dani Ceballos could earn a place in midfield.

For Olympiacos, Ruben Semedo and Avraam Papadopoulos remain out injured, while Ousseynou Ba is a doubt with a back problem.

Sokratis will face his former team alongside makeshift centre-back Yann M’Vila.

Full-backs Kenny Lala and Oleg Reabciuk should line up in North London, while Mady Camara and Mathieu Valbuena are set to return to the midfield.

Despite his goal at the weekend, Ahmed Hassan should drop down to the bench for El Arabi, who bagged his 22nd goal of the season as a substitute in Sunday’s win.

Predicted line ups:

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang.

Olympiacos: Sa, Lala, Sokratis, M’Vila, Reabciuk, Camara, Bouchalakis, Bruma, Valbuena, Masouras, El Arabi.

Prediction:

Arsenal 2-1 Olympiacos

A 3-1 advantage will certainly give Arteta’s side the confidence they need to claim a win on home soil, especially after their decisive North London derby win at the weekend. Pedro Martins will be hoping to cause another Emirates shock, which saw Arsenal exit last season early on. However, an in-form Arsenal are likely to be too strong and should book their place in the quarterfinals without much trouble.

Odds

Arsenal – 2/5

Draw – 7/2

Olympiacos – 13/1

