Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League tonight as the Gunners go in search of their sixth win in a row in the title race.

Although Mikel Arteta’s side were frustrated in the Champions League in midweek, losing 1-0 to Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie, Arsenal have been flying in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

With Liverpool in Carabao Cup final action tomorrow, Arsenal can move two points off the Premier League summit with a win over Newcastle, but the visitors will be looking to spoil the party at the Emirates once again.

Newcastle held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates last season, while Eddie Howe’s side were 1-0 winners in a fractious clash at St James’ Park earlier this campaign, handing Arsenal their first defeat of the season. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and get the latest Arsenal vs Newcastle match odds, here.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

Arsenal vs Newcastle will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 24 February. It will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. TNT Sports customers can also stream the match live on Discovery +.

What is the team news?

Thomas Partey could return to the Arsenal squad after a long injury absence, while Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko could also make the bench. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out.

Aleksander Isak and Joe Willock could be involved in the Newcastle squad but goalkeeper Nick Pope remains out for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schaar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Miley, Longstaff; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

Odds

Arsenal: 4/11

Draw: 22/5

Newcastle: 7/1

Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle