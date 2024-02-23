Arsenal vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal welcome Newcastle to north London for an intriguing Premier League clash under the lights on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are back in top-flight action looking to make amends for a blunt Champions League showing in midweek, which saw them fail to register a single shot on target and lose 1-0 in Porto. It has been a different tale back on home soil where they have scored 11 goals in their last two games.

Newcastle’s defence is one of the weakest in the league and have not kept a clean sheet in 2024, but two wins and a two draws from their last four suggest Eddie Howe’s team have shaken off their miserable results of late December and early January.

The previous meeting between these two teams saw Newcastle win in controversial fashion after an Anthony Gordon winner and a lack of possible red cards and led to VAR audio being released, a rant from Mikel Arteta and an eyebrow-raising statement from Arsenal over the standing of refereeing. After outrage over time-wasting the season before, this fixture is turning into somewhat of a grudge match.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Newcastle is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in north London.

Arsenal need to respond to a frustrating night in Porto (Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Newcastle team news

Arsenal hope Thomas Partey will be involved in the squad after returning to training but missing the midweek trip to Portugal. On Friday, Arteta described him as “very close” along with Gabriel Jesus.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been deemed “not far” from a return but Takehiro Tomiyasu is unlikely to be fit.

Newcastle's miserable injury woes should somewhat ease this weekend with Alexander Isak and Joe Willock back in training.

Fabian Schar is also fit having suffered a wrist injury in the Bournemouth draw.

Elsewhere, Eddie Howe is still juggling many other first-team absentees such as Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope.

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Arsenal will only be back in the country two days before the game but will have a point to prove after a blunt evening in Portugal. Newcastle cannot help but ship goals at the moment - though are equally adept at putting the ball in the net at the other end.

There should be goals in this one, but most will be in favour of Arsenal.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

The previous meeting was a very controversial one (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 84

Draws: 39

Newcastle wins: 69

Arsenal vs Newcastle match odds

Arsenal: 1/3

Draw: 16/5

Newcastle: 11/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).