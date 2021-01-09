Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from FA Cup fixture today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round today as Mikel Arteta’s side begin their title defence. The Gunners have struggled for much of the current campaign, but have found form after a win over Chelsea. Arsenal have since defeated Brighton and West Brom to complete a run of three successive wins and revive some optimism ahead of the start of this season’s FA Cup journey.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have seen their own form stutter recently and the Magpies are without a win in their previous six games in all competitions – a run that includes four defeats. Steve Bruce will be hoping that the magic of the FA Cup can reinvigorate his team against the Gunners, and a cup run would certainly help lift the atmosphere at either club.

Both Arteta and Bruce respect the competition, with each manager lifting the cup as captain of Arsenal and Manchester United respectively. In fact, Arteta – who won the tournament at the first time of asking as a manager last season – raised the trophy as captain against Hull City, who Bruce was managing at the time. Bruce could exact some sort of revenge for that heart-wrenching 3-2 defeat, and his Newcastle team will be desperate to come away with a result at the Emirates.

Follow all the latest updates from the FA Cup third-round tie below.