Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal are looking to get back to winning ways when they host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium this evening. While the Gunners were taught something of a lesson by Porto earlier this week, Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form in the Premier League of late.

They remain on the hunt for a title and could put pressure on leaders Liverpool with a victory against Eddie Howe’s side. Indeed, it also offers Arteta the chance to enact revenge on the Magpies, with their controversial win over Arsenal in November sparking the Spaniard’s outburst about referring standards.

Though Newcastle are a strong outfit, there are reasons to be confident. Not only are Arsenal in sparkling form, their opponents have generally struggled on the road this season and have not scored a goal at the Emirates in nine years. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Rare chance for Loris Karius

19:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Loris Karius plays for the first time since last year’s Carabao Cup final defeat, with Martin Dubravka missing for Newcastle due to illness.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

19:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal gone all out to get the atmosphere loud tonight. Buy-one-get-one-free beers, flags behind the goals and a pre-match light show to come.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Edu speaks

19:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Arsenal technical provider explains what’s going on behind the scenes.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings reflects on the team news.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Big call for Eddie Howe

19:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

A lot has been made about Dan Burn’s form of late, particularly with Bukayo Saka operating out wide for Arsenal.

Howe, however, has dropped the defender in favour of Tino Livramento.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Boost for Gunners

19:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gabriel Jesus will be a welcome sight for the Gunners on the bench.

The Brazilian has been missing since the middle of January.

Confirmed Newcastle lineup

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Murphy, Willock, Burn

Confirmed Arsenal lineup

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Elneny, Vieria, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Team news

18:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

A little hint from Newcastle here...

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Team news

18:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re closing in on team news! Roughly 15 minutes to wait.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Grudge match developing

18:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle got a draw at the Emirates over a year ago now and there were complaints about their style of play. In November, Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal was allowed to stand, sparking an outburst from Mikel Arteta.

Something of a grudge match developing here!

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must be more 'smart' and 'tricky' after Porto learning curve

18:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side need to become “tricky and street-wise” if they want to compete with the best teams.

The Gunners were given a lesson in the dark arts by Porto on Wednesday night as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Read his comments in full here!

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Mikel Arteta hopeful over Jurrien Timber injury boost for title run-in

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Jurrien Timber will be back before the end of the season.

The Gunners’ £38million summer signing has been out of action since August after injuring his ACL in the opening Premier League game of the campaign and undergoing surgery.

Read his comments in full here!

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Mikel Arteta out to master the dark arts ahead of grudge match

17:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

After a week like this one, no wonder Mikel Arteta is schooling his players in the dark arts.

Arsenal were taught a lesson in being streetwise by Porto on Wednesday night as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The game had 36 fouls, which is the most in a Champions League game this season. The ball was also in play for just over 50 minutes - which was the least of all the last-16 ties during the past fortnight

Read the full preview from Simon Collings here!

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Latest odds today

17:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal: 1/3

Draw: 16/5

Newcastle: 11/2

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal wins: 84

Draws: 39

Newcastle wins: 69

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Score prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal will only be back in the country two days before the game but will have a point to prove after a blunt evening in Portugal. Newcastle cannot help but ship goals at the moment - though are equally adept at putting the ball in the net at the other end.

There should be goals in this one, but most will be in favour of Arsenal.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Newcastle team news vs Arsenal today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle's miserable injury woes should somewhat ease this weekend with Alexander Isak and Joe Willock back in training.

Fabian Schar is also fit having suffered a wrist injury in the Bournemouth draw.

Elsewhere, Howe is still juggling many other first-team absentees such as Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson. Sandro Tonali is banned.

Arsenal team news vs Newcastle today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal hope Thomas Partey will be involved in the squad after returning to training but missing the midweek trip to Portugal. On Friday, Arteta described him as “very close” along with Gabriel Jesus.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been deemed “not far” from a return but Takehiro Tomiyasu is unlikely to be fit. Fabio Vieira is back and Arteta has expressed hope that Jurrien Timber will play again this season.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

