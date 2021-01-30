Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture tonight

Alexandre Lacazette is challenged by Victor Lindelof (Getty)

Arsenal welcome old rivals Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners have enjoyed a return to form over the last month, and responded to their FA Cup exit at Southampton with a comfortable 3-1 league win at St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind early but retaliated with goals from Nicolas Pepe, who scored against United in this fixture last season, Bukayo Saka and Alex Lacazette.

Their recent resurgence means the club sit in ninth and they could leapfrog London rivals Chelsea with a win today.

Meanwhile, Manchester United surrendered their lead at the top of the Premier League with an abysmal showing against Sheffield United in midweek.

The Blades, who have won just two of their 20 matches in the league, came away with a 2-1 victory and United are now behind rivals City, who have a game in hand.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to earn a first win over Arsenal, as he is the only United manager to face the Gunners in the top-flight more than once and remain winless.

The former-striker has faced the north London side four times, and suffered three defeats – and Manchester United haven’t lost three consecutive league games away at Arsenal since May 1991.

