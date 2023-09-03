Arsenal vs Manchester United live: Score and updates as Odegaard equalises

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their first goal - Reuters/John Sibley

05:30 PM BST

Arsenal's defensive struggles at home continue

Arsenal have only kept two clean sheets in their last 14 Premier League matches at the Emirates. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 3, 2023

Arsenal have kept just four clean sheets from 22 Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium since the start of last season; of the 17 teams to participate in the competition in each of the last two seasons, only Fulham have kept fewer clean sheets at home (3). — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 3, 2023

05:24 PM BST

'Rashford only needs one moment'

There’s a real edge to this one. You can feel it in the ground. Arsenal have been the more attack-minded team but they haven’t created too many chances. United have seemingly been very happy to slow the game down at every opportunity, knowing that Rashford only needs one moment... as he showed on the opening goal.

Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

05:20 PM BST

HALF TIME Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal earn their eighth corner of the match and Saka’s delivery reaches Havertz at the far post but the German can’t make a clean connection with the header.

Ref Taylor blows his whistle and that’s it for the first half.

05:16 PM BST

45mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Three minutes of time added on at the Emirates.

05:16 PM BST

44mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal opting not to press United too high which is giving the away side time to relax on the ball.

05:12 PM BST

42mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

16 - Only five players have scored more non-penalty goals than Martin Ødegaard in the Premier League since the start of last season.



34 - Haaland

25 - Kane

19 - Salah

18 - Rashford

17 - Wilson

16 - Ødegaard



Midfielder. pic.twitter.com/K1aeGCF8KP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 3, 2023

05:11 PM BST

40mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Saka is booked after following through on Fernandes.

05:09 PM BST

38mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

Lindelof is booked after taking out Nketiah on the far side. The United defender thought the ball was going out but got it horribly wrong.

05:07 PM BST

36mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

3 - Marcus Rashford is the second Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Arsenal, after Robin van Persie (2012 to 2013). Thorn. pic.twitter.com/SX5by7m947 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 3, 2023

05:06 PM BST

33mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1

The game has settled back down after a frantic few minutes. United taking the sting out by keeping the ball at the back again.

Onana has had a lot of touches so far.

05:00 PM BST

28mins - Arsenal 1 Man Utd 1 GOAL

Prompt response from the Arsenal captain. They’ve been by far the better teams.

Nketiah and Martinelli link up and the Brazilian plays a pass to Odegaard to smash a shot past Onana.

Just 35 secs between the two goals.

And just like that Arsenal are back in it! 😲



Martin Ødegaard leading by example for the Gunners 🫡



GAME ON! 😃 pic.twitter.com/n1mA0U6PFJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2023

04:59 PM BST

26mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 1 GOAL

Smash and grab from United. Havertz gives the ball away. Eriksen breaks away and plays the ball through to Rashford.

He was always going to come inside and the White allows him to and Rashford hits a right footed shot past Ramsdale and in off the post.

04:57 PM BST

25mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

The Arsenal players want Antony booked for kicking the ball away. Anthony Taylor opts to keep his cards in his pocket for now.

04:51 PM BST

20mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Martinez comes forward and hits a long ball straight through to Ramsdale. Ten Hag shakes his head on the sideline.

United have had a lot of the ball but done nothing with it.

04:50 PM BST

19mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Saka corner from the left is whipped in but Rice heads over. Arsenal starting to take control.

04:49 PM BST

17mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

That was such a big moment for Havertz. If he scores you get the sense his career at Arsenal has finally started. By missing so badly, the question marks remain.

04:47 PM BST

15mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Thomas Partey is not involved due to injury - Getty Images/David Price

04:44 PM BST

12mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Wow. Incredible miss by Havertz. The ball falls to him and swings and misses at it before the ball is cleared.

Had to do better there.

04:40 PM BST

9mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

The return of Zinchenko to the Arsenal lineup could be crucial today, especially because it could (Arsenal hope) finally unleash Havertz. The German has struggled at times this season but he is yet to play with Zinchenko behind him. Zinchenko understands that inverted full-back role better than anyone, and the expectation is that he will help Arsenal to dominate the ball. That should help Havertz to get forward.

04:38 PM BST

7mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

United have done a very good job of taking the heat out of the match. They’ve kept the ball neatly without hurting Arsenal so far.

04:36 PM BST

4mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Boos from the Arsenal fans when Antony gets on the ball for the first time. Not sure what he’s done to deserve that.

04:34 PM BST

2mins - Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

Early corner for Arsenal. Martinelli takes it short to Nketiah, who gives it back but his ball into the crowded box is blocked.

04:31 PM BST

Kick Off: Arsenal 0 Man Utd 0

United get the match underway.

04:28 PM BST

Here come the teams

A rousing reception as both teams walk out on the perfect Emirates grass. It’s a warm day in London.

04:25 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Raya, Nelson.

Man Utd: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Hojlund, Reguilon, Bayindir, Maguire, Evans, Pellistri, Gore, Mejbri, Garnacho

04:21 PM BST

Arsenal vs Man Utd is a match that never lacks drama

04:16 PM BST

Get involved!

04:12 PM BST

Pre-match thoughts from Ten Hag

We’re really looking forward to this. It’s a top game and we have to be good, we know that, but we like those challenges and we have to rise to the occasion. This line-up has been successful many times. Sergio is just in, one team training, and Rasmus Hojlund has had one week of training, but he doesn’t have game practice so far with us this season. It’s best to start on the bench and he can come on. He’s really hungry. That’s what we saw in his character when we scouted him. We are sure he will contribute, but it’s not about 11 players, it’s about the squad. As a club we have to deal with injuries and Arsenal have good players. It’s all about taking the three points.

04:07 PM BST

Roy Keane on whether Arsenal can emulate last year's title challenge

No, not really. Obviously they have strengthened their squad and they were brilliant last season, but towards the end they ran out of steam physically, and mentally. The rest of the teams in the league are playing catch up, and that is the challenge for Arsenal this year and to see if anyone can catch Manchester City. There are still huge question marks over them.

03:58 PM BST

Not long to go...

Oleksandr Zinchenko starts for Arsenal - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Rasmus Hojlund arrives at the Emirates - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

03:48 PM BST

Team news explained

Arsenal welcome back Gabriel and Zinchenko for their first starts of the season. Partey is absent due to a groin injury. Havertz keeps his place in the team despite an underwhelming beginning to his career in north London.

Man Utd are without Varane, Shaw and Mount. That means starts for Dalot, Eriksen and Martial. Summer signing Hojlund makes the United squad for the first time this season and is on the bench.

03:38 PM BST

03:35 PM BST

Team news from the Emirates

Team news! 📣



White and Zinchenko as full-backs for Arsenal.



Martial starts up front for United.



Arsenal 🆚 Man United #TelegraphFootball | #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/kiar3PYRWe — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 3, 2023

03:23 PM BST

Arsenal vs Man Utd

Hello and welcome to coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United at the Emirates.

Both have won two of their opening three games and need a win today to keep up with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been questioned over the change in tactics this season as summer signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz adjust to their new surroundings.

And in an effort to defend himself, Arteta likened the issue to the challenges he faces driving to Arsenal’s London Colney training base.

“I played different against Manchester City (in the Community Shield) and there were 43 different formations,” he said.

“Every morning I come from my house to Colney. Sometimes I leave at six and I need to go to the windscreen because it’s icy. At six o’clock normally I go Finchley Road and then the A21 because it’s faster.

“Now Finchley Road is 20 miles per hour so sometimes I take a back door. But then I go on the M25. But depending on if it’s a school ride I take one exit. If it’s after seven o’clock I take a different exit and then I go.

“One day I have a flat tyre, what do I do? Maybe I have to replace it because there’s a garage there. So every game is a different story guys. A different story.

“If we have another injury we’re going to have to do something else. If Bukayo (Saka) is not there we’re going to have something else. So the M25 won’t be good enough. Maybe we’ll take another one.

“If I speak to a taxi driver that has learned the whole of London for 20 years, I know nothing compared to him because he will tell me all the streets and options at the best time.”

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag could hand a debut to Rasmus Hojlund after a back issue prevented him featuring in the first three Premier League matches of the season.

“He didn’t even play games but now in the training sessions, he confirms the impression we had of him when we scouted him,” the United boss said.

“We really intensely scouted him. He’s acting very good this week, very good spirit. He’s very motivated, of course, to start, to be in the team.

“He can’t wait and I think we did the right thing (waiting for his debut) but, of course, I would have appreciated it if it was from the first game on, but that was not the case.

“But now he is fit, we are happy, he will definitely strengthen the squad and give a very good impact on the team.”