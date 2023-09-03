Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gabriel and Zinchenko return

Arsenal host Manchester United this afternoon in the big match of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners are unbeaten after three matches and are aiming to jump up the table and keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s summer signings, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, are still adapting to playing in this new team with the manager trying to implement a more offensive-minded approach without sacrificing defensive balance. So far, Arsenal have had mixed results and they may need to fall back onto last season’s gameplans when facing Manchester United today.

For their part, United have had an indifferent start to the season. Two scratchy wins and a defeat to Spurs leave them just inside the top half of the table but they were busy on transfer deadline day with both incomings and outgoings. Erik ten Hag’s need to improve quickly, particularly in these bigger fixtures, so the added reinforcements of Sofyan Amrabat, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon could prove key to their success this term.

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium:

Arsenal vs Man Utd team changes

Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the Arsenal team that drew with Fulham last time out. Thomas Partey and Jakub Kiwior drop out of the back line with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel coming in. Eddie Nketiah stops up top ahead of Leandro Trossard.

There’s just one change for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United with Victor Lindelof coming in to replace the injured Raphael Varane.

Arsenal vs Man Utd line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Manchester United have lost five of their last nine top-flight meetings with Arsenal (won two, drawn two). The home team has scored three goals in each of the last four league games between these two teams.

Can Arsenal repeat that stat today?

Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, gave his thoughts about taking on Manchester United this afternoon saying:

“We know the history between the two clubs and the games that we had in the past. They were a really good example so it’s going to be a really competitive match and a big battle on Sunday. Obviously we want to come away from that with three points.

“We all want to win games, we all want to play the best possibly way. That’s not going to dictate but it gives you momentum and belief.

“Before the international break, it’s very important to finish well and win your game and go into September with another block of games on a high.”

Erik ten Hag tips Rasmus Hojlund to have ‘very good impact’ at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is convinced Rasmus Hojlund has the quality, confidence and bravery to flourish at Manchester United as the summer signing prepares to make his debut.

The Old Trafford giants have needed a striker for some time and plumped for potential rather than the proven Harry Kane, who instead left Tottenham for perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

United signed talented Hojlund at the start of August in a £64million deal that could reach £72million, but a back issue has prevented him featuring in the first three Premier League matches of the season.

Erik ten Hag tips Rasmus Hojlund to have ‘very good impact’ at Manchester United

Ten Hag previews game against Arsenal

Erik ten Hag also spoke about how he is looking forward to an attacking game this afternoon and hopes his team have what it takes to defeat Arsenal.

“I think with their style and their system it’s quite clear and they did very well already last season, we were impressed,” said the United boss,

“But we have seen we can play good against them and we’re really looking forward [to it] because probably [it is] one of the most important games in the Premier League.

“I think everyone is looking forward [to it] and, as I said, both teams have an attacking style so it’s going to be a great game. The audience in the stadium and at home before the television definitely will be the biggest winners.

“But of course, we want and we have to win this game.”

Erik ten Hag on ‘important’ comeback against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United completed a fine comeback in their last Premier League outing by coming from two goals behind to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a result that manager Erik ten Hag believes will be important for the team going forward.

“I think it was an important marker in the season,” he said, “The season is only in the third game but definitely it was because [it was] such a comeback [that] really gave good team spirit and such a comeback will give a boost to the belief in the team which is on the way and making improvement in the character and making improvement in the belief that even when you are down, when you are losing, that you can always turn around a game and that will help us.”

Arsenal have won four and drawn one of their last five home league games against Man Utd, including the last two.

The Gunners could win three home league matches in a row against the Red Devils for the first time since between 1988 and 1991.

Manchester United complete loan deal for World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina as they made the Morocco midfielder their fourth signing of deadline day and their seventh of the summer.

United will pay a €10m loan fee to the Serie A club with an option to buy Amrabat next summer for a further €20m plus €5m in add-ons, meaning he could cost them £30m.

Manager Erik ten Hag is reunited with Amrabat, who played for him at Utrecht and who has been a target for United for much of the summer.

The 27-year-old had missed Fiorentina’s Conference League play-off against Rapid Vienna and was training alone as he tried to engineer a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United complete loan deal for World Cup star

Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction

On paper the two teams look fairly balanced despite Manchester United’s growing injury list. Home advantage could come into play though.

The Gunners should just about see off their rivals thanks to greater firepower in the final third.

Arsenal 2-1 Man United.

Arsenal vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Amrabat, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Martial

What is the early team news?

Arsenal are without long-term absentee Jurrien Timber after he suffered an early season injury. Eddie Nketiah might also miss out, despite his first England call-up, but Gabriel Jesus is on the comeback trail. Takehiro Tomiyasu is back from suspension.

Man United are missing new signing Mason Mount, left-back Luke Shaw, central defender Raphael Varane and striker Rasmus Hojlund, among others.

Deadline day additions Sergio Reguilon and Altay Bayindir will perhaps have to wait for involvement from the start, but Sofyan Amrabat might be put straight in.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 3 September with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST.

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. It will be streamed for subscribers live on the Sky Go app.

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. It will be streamed for subscribers live on the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United. The Gunners play host this afternoon as they hope to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City by defeating United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season and are hoping to go one better this time around but they’ll need to win difficult clahses such as this one to do so.

Manchester United are also in need of a win after a scratchy start to the season sees them hovering in 10th after yesterday’s fixtures. Victory over Arsenal would propel Erik ten Hag’s men above the Gunners and keep them in the hunt for a title challenge ahead of the international break.

Kick off for this one is at 4.30pm and we’ll have all the build-up before then so stick around.