Is Arsenal vs Man Utd on TV? How to watch, channel and live stream online today

Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in the big match of the Premier League weekend, with the Gunners still unbeaten after three matches this term and aiming to go one better after finishing runners-up last term.

While summer signings Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are still finding their feet somewhat in the team, Mikel Arteta is trying to make the team more offensive-minded without sacrificing defensive balance. Jurrien Timber, however, is already out for the campaign with a knee injury.

Man United were busy on transfer deadline day with both incomings and outgoings, but with Erik ten Hag’s team being underwhelming - to put it kindly - with their performances so far, an improvement is needed quickly, particularly in these bigger fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match; get all the latest football odds here and the latest offers and tips ahead of Arsenal against Man United here.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 3 September with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. It will be streamed for subscribers live on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Odds and tips

Arsenal 3/4

Draw 14/5

United 7/2

Latest odds here.

Prediction

The Gunners to just about see off their rivals thanks to greater firepower in the final third. Arsenal 2-1 Man United.