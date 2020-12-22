Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates this evening.

Mikel Arteta desperately needs a positive result to breathe new life into Arsenal’s miserable season thus far, with the head coach facing increasing scrutiny over his position. The Gunners are languishing in 15th in the Premier League table, having taken just 14 points from as many games this season, and have not won a single domestic game since 1 November. Arsenal’s greatest crisis has been in attack, with the squad consistently struggling to create meaningful opportunities, and they will be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has suffered a calf injury.

Manchester City are attempting to win a fourth successive League Cup trophy and defeated Arsenal in the final in 2018. Pep Guardiola’s side are not the imperious outfit they once were though, having also suffered an indifferent start to the campaign by their own standards. City currently sit in eighth, already eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand, and have also struggled to convert chances this season, with Gabriel Jesus still yet to fully step out of Sergio Aguero’s shadow. Follow all the action live below: