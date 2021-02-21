Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still suffering from familiar inconsistencies, with two victories and as many defeats in their last five league games. The Gunners were dominant in the first leg of their Europa League tie against Benfica, however, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandered several clear-cut chances and they were ultimately forced to settle for a 1-1 draw. Arteta urged his side to be “ruthless” and they will certainly have to be to stand any sort of a chance against a City side in fearsome form.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently on a club-record run of 17 consecutive victories, which has seen City hurtle into a huge advantage in the title race as their nearest challengers have stuttered. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva are playing at the peak of their powers while Kevin De Bruyne has been back in full training this week. Guardiola has already defeated his former assistant Arteta twice this season, although an upset is not entirely out of the question, with Arsenal stunning City in the FA Cup semi-finals last summer. Follow all the action live below:

