Arsenal vs Man City live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Nathan Ake misses a good chance for Man City - David Klein/Reuters

04:58 PM BST

26 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

But suddenly - a good bit of play from Nketaih as he gets the ball, checks back inside, but then blazes a shot well wide of City’s left-hand post.

04:57 PM BST

25 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Nice chipped ball over to Jesus but he is caught offside. Arsenal are struggling here.

04:56 PM BST

22 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Silva has fouled Nketiah and he has been given a card for so doing.

04:52 PM BST

18 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

I have now paid eight pence for Aaron Ramsdale's thoughts during live TV games so far this season — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 8, 2023

Arteta must be regretting the whole if it ain’t broke... thing. He urges the crowd to make some more noise.

04:50 PM BST

17 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Raya looks all at sea in the Arsenal goal. He looks low on confidence, he receives a back pass, tries to let it run across his body and delays badly... Julian Alvarez closes him down and gets a foot in. Ball cannons into the side netting and that’s a real let off for Raya. Could easily have pinged in.

So unlucky, Julian! 😫 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 8, 2023

04:48 PM BST

16 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

A long period of dominance for City there, so patient in the build up. Eventually worked out to Walker wide on the right but his delivery does not find a colleague.

04:42 PM BST

11 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Jorginho has gone in the book for a foul as City break forward. Foden the man he hauled back. Foden was on his bike there so the Arsenal midfielder probably had to do something.

04:41 PM BST

10 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

I really enjoy how Ben White gets forward, and he’s popped up a couple of times on the right wing here. Receives a diagonal ball in a good area, but is flagged for offside. Looked tight to me. Possible replay opportunity.

04:40 PM BST

8 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Man City definitely the side who have made the brighter start here, but here come Arsenal with their first meaningful attack. Jesus bombs forward down the right and wins a corner.

04:36 PM BST

4 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Arsenal goalie is all over the shop! He’s come out waving at his mother, Rice has to intervene and clears off the line by Gvardiol. Played back in, nodded on by Erling H, and Ake should have scored!

04:34 PM BST

The teams again

04:33 PM BST

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

City have the ball and are taking their sweet time. They are playing it around at the back at walking pace.

04:32 PM BST

1 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

City kick off, and get it launched. Arsenal tidy up.

04:31 PM BST

A good atmosphere

there. The players take a knee.

04:30 PM BST

The players are out on the pitch

The City guys are in a huddle. Lovely sunny day.

03:54 PM BST

Dressing room

03:33 PM BST

Bukayo Saka is not in the squad

His run of 87 consecutive appearances in the Premier League has come to an end.

03:31 PM BST

The teams

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah, Trossard. Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Nelson, Havertz.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Lewis, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland. Subs: Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Ortega, Gomez, Akanji, Matheus Luiz, Bobb.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing

📞 Nketiah leads the line



Let's do this - together ✊ pic.twitter.com/thTQLhyQVJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023

03:29 PM BST

Betting offers and free bets

With injuries and suspensions plaguing both teams it’ll be a tough one to call between last season’s title contenders. If you’re placing a bet on either side first take a look at these betting offers and free bets.

03:13 PM BST

Huge match in the Premier League

It’s the best team in the country versus the team who ran them closest last season. Here is Mike McGrath to set the scene ahead of the 4.30pm kick off at The Emirates.

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City were blown out of the water by Arsenal’s bid for Declan Rice this summer and would have been under scrutiny had they spent £105million on the England midfielder.

City were in the race for Rice, 24, in their attempts to sign a midfielder but were unwilling to match Arsenal’s offer. They were focused on Croatia centre-back Joško Gvardiol being their marquee signing of the window and refused to get drawn into a bidding war as Rice’s asking price rose.

Guardiola, who faces Rice and his former assistant Arteta on Sunday, says the most expensive English player in history would have stepped in for suspended Rodri if he joined City.

He ended up reinforcing his midfield with Mateo Kovačić and Matheus Nunes, having also looked at Rice in previous transfer windows. The City manager says his club would be under increased scrutiny if they spent as heavily as Arsenal.

“Everyone knows we wanted him, we could play him when Rodri could not play,” said Guardiola. “But in the end Arsenal pushed more, wanted him or maybe Mikel was more convincing than me, or the club itself.

“The offer they got, we believed in that position but could not reach it because we thought about Josko in that position and we could not afford it. We could afford it (if) maybe less. That is why.”

Arsenal smashed their own transfer record for Rice, who became the most expensive English player in history ahead of City’s Jack Grealish. Guardiola granted the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer to help Arteta form a title-challenging squad.

“Normally when Manchester City spend this amount of money it is crazy. When others spend it is how smart they are,” said Guardiola. “That happens. But I am not denying anyone can do whatever they want. I never judge what the others do.

“We are judged all the time but it is fine. If we were in the middle of the table that wouldn’t happen, we would not be a problem or under scrutiny for the rest. But Arsenal believed that they had to do it. That is more than fine. All the recruitment they have done in the last years….from outside the most difficult thing has been important players leaving when Mikel took over.

“Now their recruitment is really good and they have a young squad for many many years. So the perspective for many is that they will be there for a long time. Declan Rice is an exceptional holding midfielder with the national team, so he is an exceptional player.”