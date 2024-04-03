Arsenal vs Luton LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights

Arsenal will be looking to momentarily go top of the Premier League table as they host relegation scrappers Luton Town on Wednesday.

The Gunners received plenty of criticism for their ultra-defensive display in their 0-0 draw at Manchester City on Sunday but Mikel Arteta was delighted with the performance and it has set things up nicely for the Gunners for the run-in. They are two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with nine games to go and Arteta only has Jurrien Timber out injured and has plenty of options to rotate in the Premier League title push and for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich. Crunch time has arrived and this Arsenal side is maturing before our eyes.

Injury-ravaged Luton continue to punch well above their weight as they lost late on at Tottenham on Saturday after taking an early lead. Rob Edwards' side are a nightmare to play against and will play with no fear and take the game to Arsenal. Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend are using all of their experience to keep the Hatters within touching distance of safety as they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference with eight games to go. At the start of this season Luton would have snapped your hand off for this scenario.

Arsenal lineup

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Nelson, Trossard, Havertz

Luton lineup

Kaminski, ONyedinma, Kabore, Mengi, Hashioka, Doughty, Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Townsend, Morris.

Arsenal focus, team news

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard could all come into the Arsenal lineup but it's likely that Arteta will make very few changes from the start as he aims to keep Arsenal's rhythm. Bukayo Saka limped off at Manchester City on Sunday and walked out of the stadium gingerly after the game.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season)

Luton focus, team news

The injuries Luton continue to suffer has been very damaging but the way they keep hanging in there is extraordinary. They pushed Tottenham all the way last time out but it is now nine games without a win for the Hatters. But aside from this game against Arsenal and a trip to Manchester City, they have six other very winnable games to finish the season and four of those are at home. Never write off the Hatters.

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari'i Bell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Alfie Doughty (knock), Tahith Chong (knock), Reece Burke (knock), Gabriel Osho (knee)