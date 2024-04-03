Arsenal vs Luton: Mikel Arteta relishing run-in but one big lesson still to be learned in title battle

April promises to be a defining month for Arsenal — and Mikel Arteta cannot wait for what lies ahead.

The Gunners host Luton tonight in the first of at least eight games this month as they fight in both the title race and the Champions League.

It is make-or-break time, but Arteta yesterday spoke of “the most beautiful part of the season” and the chance to make history.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League and they have not lifted the domestic title in 20 years, but both are now within touching distance.

After surrendering top spot in the Premier League to Liverpool on Sunday after their 0-0 draw at Manchester City, the Gunners can return to the summit with a win tonight, even if only for 24 hours until Liverpool host Sheffield United tomorrow.

Arsenal can go top of the table tonight (AFP via Getty Images)

“I just embrace the moment, go game by game and make sure we are fully prepared to perform well,” said Arteta. “This is where we want to be. Now we want to take this opportunity and make this happen. That’s what has to drive this moment.”

The challenge for Arteta is how he manages this hectic period. After tonight, Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday and then next Tuesday they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The schedule does not get any kinder after that, with Arsenal facing London derbies against Chelsea and Tottenham this month. They must also play Aston Villa, who are chasing a top-four finish and beat them earlier this season.

Tonight’s game against relegation-threatened Luton looks like the kindest of their fixtures and Arteta will surely make selection changes. The question is, how many?

Arteta has worked wonders since being appointed in 2019, but his lack of rotation is an area where he needs to improve. He made just 38 changes to his starting XI in the league last season — the fewest of any club — and that eventually caught up with Arsenal in the title race.

In contrast, champions Manchester City made 106 changes, with only Chelsea and Liverpool making more.

There have been signs of improvement from Arteta this season. He has already made 49 changes to his starting XI, but Arsenal are still some way off their rivals: City and Liverpool have made 77 and 79 respectively.

Part of that is down to the strength of their squads and, long-term, Arteta insists he would like to replicate the rotation shown by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

“I would love that, to have 22 or 20 [players] instead of 18,” he said. “Where we change and one [player] is better than the other. The other is better than the other one the week after.

“That raises the level and, for sure, you would win more games.”

Arteta is unsure how many transfer windows it would take for the Gunners to get to that stage, but right now the Spaniard still has a squad he can rotate in the run-in.

Jurrien Timber is the only absentee and he is closing in on a return from the knee injury he suffered on the opening weekend of the season.

Arsenal do have depth, and their bench at the Etihad on Sunday showed that, with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu coming on in the second half.

They could all easily come into the team tonight, and that can make Arsenal more unpredictable for opponents in the run-in.

Luton, on the other hand, resemble the walking wounded. Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke and Tahith Chong are doubts for tonight and the visitors are already without 10 players through injuries.

Arsenal will want to take advantage and kick off a crucial month in style.