Arsenal vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Luton

Arsenal must take the chance to go top of the Premier League as they take on Luton at the Emirates Stadium tonight. Victory will move the Gunners a point above Liverpool, at least until the Reds host Sheffield United tomorrow, and Arsenal know any slip-ups here would be disastrous to their title hopes.

Mikel Arteta’s side were impressive last time out as they picked up a point away to Manchester City, producing a superb defensive display to keep the champions quiet. A more front-footed performance is expected ehere and Arteta has plenty of options to pick from, with Bukayo Saka expected to be fit and Gabriel Martinelli available from the off.

Luton boss Rob Edwards has suggested he could be without 13 players tonight, amid an injury crisis. The Hatters gave Tottenham a scare over the weekend, only falling to defeat after a late Heung-min Son goal, but they are running out of time to pick up points. After Nottingham Forest’s win over Fulham last night, Luton are now three points off safety. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST ahead of kick-off at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

It's the latest chapter in the Premier League title race, with the Gunners knowing they will go top, for at least 24 hours, with victory tonight.

Kick-off comes at 7:30pm BST from the Emirates Stadium.