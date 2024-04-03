Arsenal vs Luton LIVE: Latest Premier League team news and line ups as Bukayo Saka out of squad

Arsenal host Luton as the midweek Premier League games continue this evening. The Gunners secured a potentially crucial point against Manchester City last time out having held the champions to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium to ensure they remain ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team in the table.

This three-way title race continues to be a nail-biting affair and that draw saw Arsenal drop below Liverpool into second after the Reds defeated Brighton on Sunday. However, Mikel Arteta’s men can regain top spot with a victory over Luton tonight though the Spaniard will be wary of a side who have caused plenty of problems for the top teams this season.

Conceding a late goal to Tottenham at the weekend slipped the Hatters into the bottom three but with Rob Edwards’ side now fighting to stave off relegation they will prove to be tricky competitiors at the Emirates. Declan Rice’s last-gasp winner separated the teams when they met at Kenilworth Road in the reverse fixture but how will tonight’s clash play out?

Arsenal host Luton in the Premier League with kick off at 7.30pm

The Gunners will go top of the table with a win

Luton hope to move out of the relegation zone but need to pick up points

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Onyedinma, Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Doughty; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris.

Arsenal vs Luton team changes

The big news is the absence of Bukayo Saka for Arsenal who does not even make the bench after being subbed at Manchester City last Sunday.

There are five changes from Mikel Arteta as Thomas Partey makes his first Premier League start since August while Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko come into the starting XI.

Alfie Doughty was a doubt for Luton but has recovered from a knock to start. Defender Reece Burke is not involved and Tahith Chong is only on the bench.

Jordan Clark and Daiki Hashioka both return to the starting XI while midfielder Fred Onyedinma makes his first Premier League start.

Arsenal vs Luton line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Onyedinma, Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Doughty; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris.

Arteta on facing Luton

“We’re going to be needing even more [than in the Man City game],” said Mikel Arteta when previewing how tonight’s match against Luton would play out.

“It’s after two and a half days. [Luton] are in a really good moment - when you see the games that they have played and even when they haven’t won, they’ve been really tough.

“We have had some extraordinary results against the other two teams that are, at the moment, leading the table. We are not top so that means that we have missed certain points somewhere else and that’s what we have to put the emphasis on now tomorrow.”

Arsenal vs Luton

Almost time for team news to drop, the pitch has been prepared at the Emirates Stadium and this fixture gets underway at 7.30pm.

No updates on Arteta’s contract

When asked if there was an update on his contract situation, Mikel Arteta replied: “No, nothing. I am really happy. I still have a year in my contract, that’s a long time in football.

“The players are happy, the club is happy, no issues. I’m just focusing on the games and winning football matches and that’s the most important thing right now.”

Mikel Arteta more focused on Arsenal’s silverware quest than new contract

Mikel Arteta is “really happy” at Arsenal but content to wait for discussions on a contract extension as he concentrates on the club’s quest for silverware.

The Spaniard’s existing deal at Emirates Stadium expires next summer.

Title challengers Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table – two points behind leaders Liverpool with nine games to go – ahead of hosting struggling Luton on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta more focused on Arsenal’s silverware quest than new contract

Arteta remembers reverse fixture

The previous Premier League games between these teams ended in a 4-3 victory for Arsenal at Kenilworth Road and it was a scorching game.

Mikel Arteta was asked what he remembers from the match and said: “Especially how tough it was to win, and how difficult they have made it for every team.

“Big compliments to Rob and the coaching staff; what they have done as a club is an amazing journey. I think they deserve more credit than any other team in this league.

“How they have done it and what they transmit as a team and what they generate, it is going to be a really tough match tomorrow.

“It was really emotional and the way we celebrated tells you the difficulty of the match and how much we had to fight for the points so we know what we’re facing tomorrow.”

Arsenal vs Luton officials

Craig Pawson will referee the match between Arsenal and Luton. 118 yellow cards and four red cards have been handed out by Pawson across his 25 games this season.

Here’s the list of officials for this evening’s clash:

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant Referees: Marc Perry & Steven Meredith

Fourth Official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Tim Robinson

AVAR: Daniel Robathan

Luton’s last outing

Luton Town were just minutes away from taking a crucial point away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in what would have been a stellar result for the relegation-battling side.

Tahith Chong gave the visitors the lead inside three minutes before an Issa Kaboré own goal and a late winner from Son Heung-min condemned the Hatters to defeat.

Can they bounce back against Arsenal tonight?

Arsenal player Frida Maanum ruled out of international duty following collapse

Frida Maanum is “stable and doing well” following her collapse in the Women’s League Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea, but the player will not be called up for international duty.

The midfielder collapsed on the field off the ball in the 96th minute of the game at Molineux on Sunday, before the match resumed seven minutes later, and Arsenal went on to lift the trophy.

Arsenal have said Maanum is doing well, but she will not be called up for Norway for their upcoming international break when they will take on Finland and the Netherlands in Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Arsenal player Frida Maanum ruled out of international duty following collapse

Why did Arteta change Arsenal’s style of play against Man City?

Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City was one of dogged defence and breaking up play. It was a switch-up to Mikel Arteta’s usual demand for his team to control possession but it worked perfectly and earned the Gunners a point thanks to a goalless draw.

Arteta says that adapting the gameplan is down to his players’ mentality and lack of ego.

“You have to sometimes because you want to adapt, and sometimes because you have to adapt,” he said earlier in the week, “You have to have that resilience and leave your ego and ideology aside and the way you have to win the game. The team was mentally really strong and it was really clever the way they did it.

“You prepare the game to win it and when you feel that you have what it takes to go there and win, you want to do it and if you don’t you’re not satisfied.

“But at the same time, you have to understand how you’re growing as a team and be smart enough in the moment to accept something else.”

Edwards on taking the game to Arsenal

Rob Edwards is under no illusions that tonight’s match is going to be a tough one for Luton but he is excited by the prospect of taking Arsenal on at the Emirates Stadium.

The Luton boss said: “Arsenal’s defence is pretty stubborn, they don’t give much away. It was a bit of a unique game, sometimes it can be at Kenilworth Road. Since the break around January time, Arsenal have come back and been incredible. I know they didn’t score on the weekend, but they are scoring loads of goals and they are very, very difficult to break down.

“If we are able to go and score three at the Emirates then we’re doing pretty well. We will try to be us and be the best version of us.

“It’s difficult at the moment but, the reverse fixture was a really exciting game. We are going to be lower this time, we know that. They are so good with the ball they are going to force us low and defend really well. We can do a lot of work on that.”

Arteta on motivating his players

“That’s certainly something really important,” said Mikel Arteta when asked how he keeps his players motivated to perform throughout the entire season.

“They really need to feel it, and the best way to feel it is to play minutes. When they don’t have the capacity to show what can do, they have to show it in training.

“We have to be close to them and we have to convince them to keep doing it and earn the right to play.”

Do Arsenal need to win all of their remaining games?

If they want to win the Premier League title this year then Arsenal may have to emulate one of Manchester City’s famous winning runs and claim victories in all of their remaining games.

Mikel Arteta was asked if that was the case in his most recent press conference and replied: “It’s going to have to be really close to that.

“When you see the level and the consistency of the other teams and historically what is needed to win in this league, it’s not going to be very far from that.

“This is where we want to be and now we want to take this opportunity and make it happen. We worked every single day with that enthusiasm and passion to make it happen and enjoying the moment as well.

“I see the team really flowing and they are really excited about playing each game and that has to drive this energy until the end. I am full of energy and it’s the most beautiful part of the season.”

Arsenal vs Luton

The Hatters have lost their last 10 league games away to the Gunners, though the most recent such meeting was back in August 1991 at Highbury.

Can they end that streak and pull off an upset tonight?

Arsenal vs Luton

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 4-3 and are vying to complete their first league double against Luton since 1983-84.

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for ‘most beautiful part of the season’

Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal may have to win each of their nine remaining Premier League fixtures to be crowned champions as he prepares for the “most beautiful part of the season”.

The second-placed Gunners sit two points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of a hectic April schedule following Sunday’s dogged goalless draw at title rivals Manchester City.

Manager Arteta, who also has a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich to consider, wants his players to embrace the challenge, beginning on Wednesday evening at home to relegation-threatened Luton.

Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for ‘most beautiful part of the season’

Luton face ‘biggest challenge’ against Arsenal

Luton Town boss, Rob Edwards, says that the club’s growing injury list means that his team face of the the biggest challenges they’ve had when they travel to the Emirates tonight.

“We’re likely to have 11, 12 or 13 players out,” said Edwards at his Tuesday press conference, “We’ll probably have four teenagers on the bench – maybe more.

“This is the biggest challenge we’ve ever had. Of course we had the incident with Locks, but in terms of facing the best teams in the world in this period of injuries, it is.

“But we’re competing and it’s a challenge. It’ll be a big challenge – and Saturday will be as well. We know it is a massive task, we’re aware of the size of it.

“Arsenal are in great form and we’re going to have to defend really well but depleted as we are, it’s hard for us to be at our best when we’re missing so many players.”

Arteta on Saka’s fitness

It’s good news for Arsenal fans as Bukayo Saka will be fit to feature against Luton. There were doubts over the winger ahead of the match against Manchester City but he played 78 minutes in that game and responded well.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, was asked about Saka’s fitness and replied: “Yeah, he’s fine.

“Obviously, we haven’t trained, we’ve recovered and have a short live session today to prepare for the game, and we’ll see whether he’s in the best condition to start or not.”

Premier League title race: How difficult are Arsenal’s remaining fixtures?

Arsenal

Points: 65

GD: +46

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.44

Difficulty: â â â â

Have Mikel Arteta’s side learnt their lesson from last season? The Gunners won just three of their final nine Premier League games last year, which included a four-game winless run, as they fell away in the title race.

But a 0-0 draw at the Etihad, where they were thrashed 4-1 last season, is a sign that Arsenal are tougher challengers than they were this time last year. The result might have given Liverpool the advantage, but it is a huge boost to Arteta’s men psychologically ahead of April and May.

There, Arsenal will also have to face tricky games against Aston Villa and Tottenham – their trip across north London on Sunday 28 April should be an epic. Visits to Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Gary O’Neil’s Wolves could be difficult, too, while Old Trafford looms large on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Arsenal lost the title away from home last season – with defeat at the Etihad and costly dropped points from winning positions at Anfield and the London Stadium. Their fate this season will be determined on the road again.

Participation in the latter stages of the Champions League will also make this season’s title race a different challenge. Arsenal will face Bayern Munich and Harry Kane in their first quarter-final since 2010, with the two legs falling either side of the home clash with Aston Villa on Sunday 14 April.

A result of Arsenal’s stunning attacking form – with eight wins in a row in the Premier League before the City draw – is the Gunners now possess the best goal difference in the Premier League. That could be crucial.

Arsenal’s tedious display against Manchester City epitomises Mikel Arteta’s growing ambition

Arsenal could savour the tedium. On a weekend overflowing with goals, the dullest game may prove the most consequential. If the day’s great winners were Liverpool in one respect, as Arsenal were dislodged from the Premier League summit, as their 100 per cent record in 2024 ended, they showed their staying power.

Arsenal did not win their war of attrition but they at least ensured they did not lose it. Last season’s title challenge suffered unmendable damage against Manchester City. This year’s tilt did not. Mikel Arteta has suffered through eviscerations at the Etihad in the past. As Arsenal collected the first point there in Pep Guardiola’s reign, the champions were unable to breach Arteta’s red wall.

Arsenal’s tedious display against Man City epitomises Mikel Arteta’s growing ambition

Arteta calls for passion and enthusiasm from Arsenal stars in ‘most beautiful part of the season’

Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal may have to win each of their nine remaining Premier League fixtures to be crowned champions as he prepares for the “most beautiful part of the season”.

The second-placed Gunners sit two points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of a hectic April schedule following Sunday’s dogged goalless draw at title rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal vs Luton prediction

Despite needing a late goal from Declan Rice to earn them a win at Kenilworth Road, Arsenal should have enough quality, confidence and desire to easily get the job done this evening against a struggling Luton side.

Arsenal 3-1 Luton.

Arsenal vs Luton predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Johnson; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris, Woodrow.

Early team news

Mikel Arteta may consider giving Bukayo Saka a rest after the fatigued winger was substituted against Manchester City. Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli were both fit enough to feature in that game, leaving Arteta with few injury concerns.

Luton, by contrast, have a long list of absentees and appeared to suffer yet more fitness woes against Spurs, with Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty and Tahith Chong all seemingly substituted with injuries.

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton

Arsenal vs Luton is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 3 April at the Emirates Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Arsenal vs Luton is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 3 April at the Emirates Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Good evening!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal host Luton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners impressed in a steadfast 0-0 draw against Manchester City at the weekend but must now look to capitalise on that performance by picking up all three points against the Hatters tonight. Mikel Arteta’s side head into the match second in the table but know that a win takes them back above Liverpool who only play tomorrow night.

City are also in action and could leapfrog Arsenal if the Gunners fail to win so there is plenty at stake at the top of the table. That’s also true of the bottom of the league.

Luton slipped into the relegation zone after their 2-1 defeat to Spurs but can draw level on points with Nottingham forest should they defeat the Gunners tonight. The reverse fixture was a close affair at Kenilworth Road so Rob Edwards’ side may be able to cause an upset.

We’ll have all the action, team news and latest updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.