Arsenal vs Luton LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Gunners go top with win over Hatters

Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League with a confident and comfortable display at the Emirates Stadium as they defeated Luton 2-0 in this midweek clash.

For the start Arsenal look in control, passing the ball slickly despite manager Mikel Arteta making five changes and leaving Bukayo Saka out of the matchday squad. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard combined for the opener with the German squaring a pass to his captain who drilled home with 24 minutes on the clock.

The second came just before half-time and was slightly fortuitous. Emile Smith Rowe darting in from the left pulled a pass back that struck Daiki Hashioka and finished in the back of the net.

There were no nerves from the Gunners in the second half. The managed the game brilliantly, kept Luton’s chances to a minimum and secured all three points.

44’ GOAL! - Hashioka deflects the ball into his own net (ARS 2-0 LUT)

41’ SAVE! - Havertz’s shot is parried away by Kaminski (ARS 1-0 LUT)

34’ SAVE! - Kaminski denies Smith Rowe from close range (ARS 1-0 LUT)

24’ GOAL! - Odegaard drills Arsenal ahead (ARS 1-0 LUT)

Arsenal FC 2 - 0 Luton Town FC

21:51 , Mike Jones

A win that almost seems like a moment of lightness, ahead of the heaviest period of the season.

Against a Luton Town team facing an injury crisis, Arsenal rested a number of players themselves to easily win 2-0.

Martin Odegaard’s inspired finish was the only time they needed to rise above it, although a move that produced an own goal secured the three points that put Arsenal back on top - at least for now.

As regards that, and whether they can be there at the end, the rest for key players while winning is almost as important as the win itself. Arsenal maintained momentum while allowing a bit of a refresh.

Luton boss Rob Edwards, speaking to TNT Sports:

22:03 , Mike Jones

“Parts of it were exceptional. After we went 1-0 down we saw a bit more of us, we were a bit braver and committed to be the team we wanted to be.

“I saw so many good things out there today. I thought the second half was an excellent performance by us.

“To stay in the game and still be in the game late on was really pleasing. We were aggressive but when we got into the final third we were lacking that final pass.

“I am really proud of the lads. It is hard to be at our best but we have come to Arsenal and lost 2-0 - that happens to many teams. There is no shame in that, I thought there were loads of good things.

“Tonight was never going to define our season. Saturday, Bournemouth in the last 20 games are around fifth in the table so it won’t be easy, but our focus goes onto Saturday.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC MOTD:

21:56 , Mike Jones

“We managed to rotate and freshen the team up a bit. Those who came in did really, really well.

“We scored two very good goals and in the second half, credit to Luton they are a really good side and difficult to play against but overall a win and another clean sheet and in a couple of days we play again.

“To have a squad they have to play. We have to make those decisions. The contribution they make to the team was very good. Now we recover and go again because we have Brighton away.

“As a manager you are always looking at it and analysing and they make it really tough for you, credit to them. I wish them the best because they are a very likeable team.

“We want to be at the top, winning our games is the only thing we can do.”

FT Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:55 , Mike Jones

The north London club have also extended their unbeaten streak in home PL matches against promoted sides to 39 games (W34 D5).

FT Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have won their first league double over Luton since the 1983-84 season. They have now won each of the past 11 home league matches against them, scoring at least two goals in each.

Full-time! Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:25 , Mike Jones

90+4 mins: The goes the final whistle and Arsenal head back to the top of the Premier League table following this relatively easy victory over Luton.

The Hatters remain in the relegation zone but they’ve put in another strong showing that could just lift them to safety id they can repeat it against the teams around them.

Mikel Arteta has his three points, Arsenal’s title challenge goes on.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:21 , Mike Jones

90 mins: There’s going to be four minutes of added time to play at the end of this game. Can Luton get themselves a goal?

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:19 , Mike Jones

88 mins: Eddie Nketiah almost beats Thomas Kaminski with a dragged shot to the near post. The Luton goalkeeper jumps to his right and palms the ball wide of the post.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:18 , Mike Jones

85 mins: Hashioka tries to make amends for his earlier own goal with a belting strike from the edge of the box. He struck the ball well but Gabriel was on hand to block the effort and clear the danger.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:14 , Mike Jones

81 mins: It’s simple stuff for Arsenal now. Keep possession, dart forward occassionally and make sure Luton don’t recover the ball inside the Gunners’ half.

The match is meandering to its conclusion.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:10 , Mike Jones

78 mins: Martinelli has slotted in on the right side of the pitch instead of his usual position on the left wing. He makes a nice run into the box but Luton swarm him quickly and Arsenal are forced to retreat.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:05 , Mike Jones

75 mins: Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson are taken off for Arsenal now with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli brought on.

Martinelli was a bright spark against Manchester City for the few minutes that he played. Can he repeat that performance tonight with the time remaining?

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:02 , Mike Jones

72 mins: The home fans are starting to chant for Arsenal but it’s Luton who are using the initiative. Chong sends the ball out wide to Townsend who bombs down the line and looks for a cross before winning a throw in.

This has been a good period for the Hatters, can they score?

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

21:00 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Clark hooks a decent pass into the penalty area but finds a red shirt and Arsenal work the ball clear. The hosts are in no rush now. They’re holding their shape and letting Luton play with the ball.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:58 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Kai Havertz tries to get around Jordan Clark who looks to stick out a leg before withdrawing away from the tackle. Havertz drops to the floor anyway and is booked for diving!

It’s his last act of the match as Mikel Arteta goes to the subs bench. Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah are brought on with Havertz and Thomas Partey the men departing.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:53 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Onyedinma scuffs a low shot at goal but there’s no power behind the effort and David Raya scoops the ball up without too much trouble.

It’ll go down as a shot on target for Luton who are starting to show some signs of life inside the final third.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:51 , Mike Jones

60 mins: An hour played at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal are comfortably in control of this match despite the changes made to the starting XI.

Smith Rowe has been energetic, Havertz a focal point and Trossard a persistant nuisance. It’s been tough work for Luton so far.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:47 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Ben White pokes the ball away from Chong and gets Arsenal moving up the pitch. Odegaard plays a short pass to the edge of the box where Nelson looks to control the ball.

Making up for his error, Chong tracks back and comes together with the Arsenal man who goes to ground looking for a penalty. The referee waves it away.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:44 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Here comes Tahith Chong for Luton. He comes on to replace Mpanzu for the visitors and will have over half and hour to make his mark of the game.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:42 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Havertz runs into space down the left-hand channel but waits for his teammates to join him. Trossard darts into the box and is fed the ball by Smith Rowe.

Onyedinma reads the play and cuts across Trossard to shield the ball and win Luton a free kick.

Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:40 , Mike Jones

48 mins: In the other match being played tonight that will affect the title race Manchester City took the lead against Aston Villa before Villa responded with an equaliser.

Arsenal will move further ahead of City as things stand.

Second half! Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:36 , Mike Jones

Arsenal get the ball rolling again at the Emirates Stadium. They have a comfortable lead and, at present, are heading back to the top of the table.

HT Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:32 , Mike Jones

Each of Martin Ødegaard’s last three Premier League goals have put Arsenal 1-0 up against one of this season’s promoted sides (also v Burnley in February and Sheff Utd in March), with Arsenal going on to win the previous two 5-0 and 6-0 respectively.

HT Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:28 , Mike Jones

Reiss Nelson is making his first Premier League start since July 2020 against Liverpool, 1,358 days (3 years, 263 days) ago. Only Mathieu Flamini (5y 162d) and Sol Campbell (3y 296d) have ever had longer gaps between starts for Arsenal in the competition.

HT Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:24 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Arsenal 2-0 Luton

20:20 , Mike Jones

45+5 mins: After four minutes of added time the teams head down the tunnel for the break. Arsenal are two goals ahead and look comfortable though there has been a bit of fight from Luton.

Another goal for the Gunners and it’s game over though. Luton need to score next after the half-time breather.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Luton (Hasioka OG, 44’)

20:15 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Two for Arsenal!

They add a second just before the break after a scramble in the box. Emile Smith Rowe is slipped into the left side of the box and pulls the ball back towards Reiss Nelson.

He’s being tracked by Daiki Hashioka who doesn’t know a great deal about it as the ball runs into his standing leg and diverts into the back of the net.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:11 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Save! Ben White spins towards goal inside the final third and picks out Reiss Nelson who threads a pass into the box for Kai Havertz.

Havertz drills a shot towards the near post but Thomas Kaminski drops low to deny him again. Great save.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:09 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Trossard tries a threaded pass into the box for Havertz but Mengi squeezes ahead of the forward and forces him wide of the ball.

It’s solid defending and the centre-back releases the ball for Luton to drive forward.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:07 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Teden Mengi took a knock off Reiss Nelson but won the ball and a free kick for Luton as they attempt to clear their lines. Kaminski boots it long and tries to pick out Carlton Morris over on the right side of the pitch.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:05 , Mike Jones

34 mins: Chance! Thomas Kaminski denies Emile Smith Rowe from close range.

Martin Odegaard receives the ball on the edge of the box before slipping it through to Smith Rowe. He shoots with his first touch and forces Kaminski to dive across to his left to keep out the effort.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:03 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Luton are seeing more possession now as the urgency seems to have been eroded from Arsenal’s play. Fred Onyedinma attempts to sneak into the box from the right but can’t control the ball and Gabriel clears the danger.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:00 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Alfie Doughty gets the ball in an advanced position but there are none of his teammates inside the box. Luton’s formation sets them up deep and they’ve got to work to get up the pitch.

When the cross comes in the Gunners clear it without issue.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

19:58 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Carlton Morris makes David Raya work as Luton almost strike back immediately. He turns a cross straight into the arms of the Arsenal goalkeeper but it’s a good response from the visitors.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Luton (Odegaard, 24’)

19:55 , Mike Jones

24 mins: There’s the opener!

A square ball in midfield sees Mpanzu bullied off the ball by Emile Smith Rowe. He sends it up to Kai Havertz who brings it to the edge of the box before slipping a pass across to Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard sets himself then drills the shot into the bottom corner!

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:53 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Leandro Trossard looks the hungriest to score for Arsenal. Firstly he creates a chance for Havertz with a dart down the left before picking out the forward with a cross.

When that attack falls apart he intercepts a pass and shoots from the left side of the area only for his effort to get blocked.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:51 , Mike Jones

21 mins: The Gunners have had 80% possession over the opening 20 minutes or so but they’ve yet to create a truly good chance at goal yet.

Players such as Smith Rowe, Partey and Nelson are finding their feet after a lack of gametime.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:48 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Ross Barkley does brilliantly on Luton’s left wing. He holds the ball up to draw in a couple of the Arsenal defenders before slotting a pass through to Jordan Clark.

He strides towards the box and looks for a cutback but the pass hits a red shirt and Arsenal run it away.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:44 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Havertz and Trossard combine on the left side of the pitch to bring the ball into the penalty area. It’s squared across to Emile Smith Rowe who just can’t control the ball on his way through the gap between the central defenders.

A good touch there and he’s in on goal.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:42 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Issa Kabore is playing on the left side of defence for Luton tonight and takes no chance when the ball comes over the top towards Reiss Nelson. He smokes it out of play and lets his teammates get back into formation to defend the throw in.

As a Muslim Kabore is fasting for Ramadam. The teams agreed before the match that he would be allowed a drink and a quick bite to eat at sunset so he jogs off to the side of the pitch to do so.

Less than a minute later, play is back underway.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:38 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Alfie Doughty loses possession just outside his own penalty area and Arsenal quickly slip the ball into Kai Havertz. He shifts it to his left foot and shoots but Luton block the effort well.

Arsenal win a corner and play it short for Martin Odegaard. He slips a pass across to Oleksandr Zinchenko who nails a shot at goal only for Doughty to get the block in.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:37 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Luton are set up with a back five to try and nullify Arsenal’s attacking capabilities. The Hatters are well versed in this formation and it’ll be interesting to see how they go tonight.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:33 , Mike Jones

3 mins: An early chance comes for Arsenal was Kai Havertz receives the ball in midfield. He drives towards goal and looks to slip in Leandro Trossard but the pass is too heavy for the forward to get on the end of.

Positive signs for the home team.

Kick off! Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:31 , Mike Jones

Luton get the ball rolling at the Emirates Stadium, in what is the first time the club have played here. Ross Barkley boots it long but the ball skips out for an early Arsenal throw in.

Arsenal vs Luton

19:29 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams. The players stride out onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium. Can Arsenal win tonight and move back to the top of the table?

We’ll find out soon, kick off is up next...

Arsenal vs Luton

19:25 , Mike Jones

Luton’s only victory in their last 40 top-flight fixtures in London came against Wimbledon at Plough Lane in February 1990, when Iain Dowie scored an 89th-minute winner.

Arsenal vs Luton

19:20 , Mike Jones

Gabriel Jesus turns 27 today and can become the first player to score a Premier League goal on his birthday for two different clubs, having done so for Manchester City versus Leicester three years ago.

Arsenal vs Luton

19:15 , Mike Jones

Luton’s solitary clean sheet in the past 72 top-flight away games was in a goalless draw with West Ham at Upton Park in August 1991.

Arsenal vs Luton

19:10 , Mike Jones

Luton have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league and cup fixtures, conceding 30 goals during this run. It’s not the kind of form you want to bring to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Luton

19:05 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have won all five of their league matches versus newly-promoted sides in the current campaign, scoring 23 goals in total. They are unbeaten in 38 home league fixtures against promoted opposition (W33, D5), winning each of the last nine.

Arsenal vs Luton

19:00 , Mike Jones

Luton have taken just four points from a possible 24 in Premier League fixtures kicking off at 7pm or later, with their only evening victory coming at home to Brighton in January.

Arsenal and Man City deliver dullest title ‘showdown’ but Gunners won’t care at all

18:55 , Mike Jones

It wasn’t exactly the game to justify a rise in ticket prices from Manchester City, not that anything would be. It certainly wasn’t a game to justify the build-up. That shouldn’t be a surprise. The Premier League actually has a pretty substantial history of these supposed showdowns being underwhelming games, where the tension has suppressed expression.

The real surprise, however, was how bad this 0-0 between the champions and Arsenal was. Whatever about expression, there were stretches of play where some of the best players in the world didn’t seem to be able to kick a ball properly. City’s attackers were stumbling with their touch on the edge of the box. Arsenal’s defenders were desperately hacking it clear.

Even someone as sublime as Martin Odegaard played one of the most strangely-miscued through balls you will ever see from such a player. As for his international teammate, was there even a moment when Erling Haaland connected with a ball properly? There was certainly another bad miss to follow that one against Manchester United, although this time it was more consequential.

Arsenal and Man City deliver dullest title ‘showdown’ but Gunners won’t care at all

Arteta on Saka’s absence

18:54 , Mike Jones

“He had to come off against Manchester City three days ago feeling something and he hasn’t been able to do everything that we needed to give him the chance to start the game. So we have decided not to play him.”

Arsenal vs Luton

18:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have kept 12 Premier League clean sheets this season, three more than any other side.

(EPA)

Arsenal vs Luton

18:45 , Mike Jones

Luton Town have scored in each of their last 18 Premier League games, the current longest scoring streak in the division. However, they have won only four of those 18 matches and are winless in the last nine with three draws and six defeats.

Arsenal vs Luton

18:40 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side have won nine of their last 10 Premier League fixtures at the Emirates, winning each of the last four by an aggregate score of 14-3.

Arsenal have conceded just four goals in nine league games in 2024.

Arsenal vs Luton team changes

18:35 , Mike Jones

The big news is the absence of Bukayo Saka for Arsenal who does not even make the bench after being subbed at Manchester City last Sunday.

There are five changes from Mikel Arteta as Thomas Partey makes his first Premier League start since August while Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko come into the starting XI.

Alfie Doughty was a doubt for Luton but has recovered from a knock to start. Defender Reece Burke is not involved and Tahith Chong is only on the bench.

Jordan Clark and Daiki Hashioka both return to the starting XI while midfielder Fred Onyedinma makes his first Premier League start.

Arsenal vs Luton line-ups

18:32 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Zinchenko returns to left-back

⚖️ Smith Rowe in the middle

🆕 Nelson makes first league start of the season



— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2024

Luton XI: Kaminski; Onyedinma, Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Doughty; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris.

— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) April 3, 2024

Arteta on facing Luton

18:25 , Mike Jones

“We’re going to be needing even more [than in the Man City game],” said Mikel Arteta when previewing how tonight’s match against Luton would play out.

“It’s after two and a half days. [Luton] are in a really good moment - when you see the games that they have played and even when they haven’t won, they’ve been really tough.

“We have had some extraordinary results against the other two teams that are, at the moment, leading the table. We are not top so that means that we have missed certain points somewhere else and that’s what we have to put the emphasis on now tomorrow.”

Arsenal vs Luton

18:20 , Mike Jones

Almost time for team news to drop, the pitch has been prepared at the Emirates Stadium and this fixture gets underway at 7.30pm.

No updates on Arteta’s contract

18:15 , Mike Jones

When asked if there was an update on his contract situation, Mikel Arteta replied: “No, nothing. I am really happy. I still have a year in my contract, that’s a long time in football.

“The players are happy, the club is happy, no issues. I’m just focusing on the games and winning football matches and that’s the most important thing right now.”

Mikel Arteta more focused on Arsenal’s silverware quest than new contract

18:10 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta is “really happy” at Arsenal but content to wait for discussions on a contract extension as he concentrates on the club’s quest for silverware.

The Spaniard’s existing deal at Emirates Stadium expires next summer.

Title challengers Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table – two points behind leaders Liverpool with nine games to go – ahead of hosting struggling Luton on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta more focused on Arsenal’s silverware quest than new contract

Arteta remembers reverse fixture

18:05 , Mike Jones

The previous Premier League games between these teams ended in a 4-3 victory for Arsenal at Kenilworth Road and it was a scorching game.

Mikel Arteta was asked what he remembers from the match and said: “Especially how tough it was to win, and how difficult they have made it for every team.

“Big compliments to Rob and the coaching staff; what they have done as a club is an amazing journey. I think they deserve more credit than any other team in this league.

“How they have done it and what they transmit as a team and what they generate, it is going to be a really tough match tomorrow.

“It was really emotional and the way we celebrated tells you the difficulty of the match and how much we had to fight for the points so we know what we’re facing tomorrow.”

Arsenal vs Luton officials

18:00 , Mike Jones

Craig Pawson will referee the match between Arsenal and Luton. 118 yellow cards and four red cards have been handed out by Pawson across his 25 games this season.

Here’s the list of officials for this evening’s clash:

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant Referees: Marc Perry & Steven Meredith

Fourth Official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Tim Robinson

AVAR: Daniel Robathan

Luton’s last outing

17:55 , Mike Jones

Luton Town were just minutes away from taking a crucial point away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in what would have been a stellar result for the relegation-battling side.

Tahith Chong gave the visitors the lead inside three minutes before an Issa Kaboré own goal and a late winner from Son Heung-min condemned the Hatters to defeat.

Can they bounce back against Arsenal tonight?

Arsenal player Frida Maanum ruled out of international duty following collapse

17:50 , Mike Jones

Frida Maanum is “stable and doing well” following her collapse in the Women’s League Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea, but the player will not be called up for international duty.

The midfielder collapsed on the field off the ball in the 96th minute of the game at Molineux on Sunday, before the match resumed seven minutes later, and Arsenal went on to lift the trophy.

Arsenal have said Maanum is doing well, but she will not be called up for Norway for their upcoming international break when they will take on Finland and the Netherlands in Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Arsenal player Frida Maanum ruled out of international duty following collapse

Why did Arteta change Arsenal’s style of play against Man City?

17:45 , Mike Jones

Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City was one of dogged defence and breaking up play. It was a switch-up to Mikel Arteta’s usual demand for his team to control possession but it worked perfectly and earned the Gunners a point thanks to a goalless draw.

Arteta says that adapting the gameplan is down to his players’ mentality and lack of ego.

“You have to sometimes because you want to adapt, and sometimes because you have to adapt,” he said earlier in the week, “You have to have that resilience and leave your ego and ideology aside and the way you have to win the game. The team was mentally really strong and it was really clever the way they did it.

“You prepare the game to win it and when you feel that you have what it takes to go there and win, you want to do it and if you don’t you’re not satisfied.

“But at the same time, you have to understand how you’re growing as a team and be smart enough in the moment to accept something else.”

Edwards on taking the game to Arsenal

17:40 , Mike Jones

Rob Edwards is under no illusions that tonight’s match is going to be a tough one for Luton but he is excited by the prospect of taking Arsenal on at the Emirates Stadium.

The Luton boss said: “Arsenal’s defence is pretty stubborn, they don’t give much away. It was a bit of a unique game, sometimes it can be at Kenilworth Road. Since the break around January time, Arsenal have come back and been incredible. I know they didn’t score on the weekend, but they are scoring loads of goals and they are very, very difficult to break down.

“If we are able to go and score three at the Emirates then we’re doing pretty well. We will try to be us and be the best version of us.

“It’s difficult at the moment but, the reverse fixture was a really exciting game. We are going to be lower this time, we know that. They are so good with the ball they are going to force us low and defend really well. We can do a lot of work on that.”

Arteta on motivating his players

17:36 , Mike Jones

“That’s certainly something really important,” said Mikel Arteta when asked how he keeps his players motivated to perform throughout the entire season.

“They really need to feel it, and the best way to feel it is to play minutes. When they don’t have the capacity to show what can do, they have to show it in training.

“We have to be close to them and we have to convince them to keep doing it and earn the right to play.”

Do Arsenal need to win all of their remaining games?

17:30 , Mike Jones

If they want to win the Premier League title this year then Arsenal may have to emulate one of Manchester City’s famous winning runs and claim victories in all of their remaining games.

Mikel Arteta was asked if that was the case in his most recent press conference and replied: “It’s going to have to be really close to that.

“When you see the level and the consistency of the other teams and historically what is needed to win in this league, it’s not going to be very far from that.

“This is where we want to be and now we want to take this opportunity and make it happen. We worked every single day with that enthusiasm and passion to make it happen and enjoying the moment as well.

“I see the team really flowing and they are really excited about playing each game and that has to drive this energy until the end. I am full of energy and it’s the most beautiful part of the season.”

Arsenal vs Luton

17:25 , Mike Jones

The Hatters have lost their last 10 league games away to the Gunners, though the most recent such meeting was back in August 1991 at Highbury.

Can they end that streak and pull off an upset tonight?

Arsenal vs Luton

17:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 4-3 and are vying to complete their first league double against Luton since 1983-84.

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for ‘most beautiful part of the season’

17:15 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal may have to win each of their nine remaining Premier League fixtures to be crowned champions as he prepares for the “most beautiful part of the season”.

The second-placed Gunners sit two points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of a hectic April schedule following Sunday’s dogged goalless draw at title rivals Manchester City.

Manager Arteta, who also has a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich to consider, wants his players to embrace the challenge, beginning on Wednesday evening at home to relegation-threatened Luton.

Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for ‘most beautiful part of the season’

Luton face ‘biggest challenge’ against Arsenal

17:10 , Mike Jones

Luton Town boss, Rob Edwards, says that the club’s growing injury list means that his team face of the the biggest challenges they’ve had when they travel to the Emirates tonight.

“We’re likely to have 11, 12 or 13 players out,” said Edwards at his Tuesday press conference, “We’ll probably have four teenagers on the bench – maybe more.

“This is the biggest challenge we’ve ever had. Of course we had the incident with Locks, but in terms of facing the best teams in the world in this period of injuries, it is.

“But we’re competing and it’s a challenge. It’ll be a big challenge – and Saturday will be as well. We know it is a massive task, we’re aware of the size of it.

“Arsenal are in great form and we’re going to have to defend really well but depleted as we are, it’s hard for us to be at our best when we’re missing so many players.”

Arteta on Saka’s fitness

17:05 , Mike Jones

It’s good news for Arsenal fans as Bukayo Saka will be fit to feature against Luton. There were doubts over the winger ahead of the match against Manchester City but he played 78 minutes in that game and responded well.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, was asked about Saka’s fitness and replied: “Yeah, he’s fine.

“Obviously, we haven’t trained, we’ve recovered and have a short live session today to prepare for the game, and we’ll see whether he’s in the best condition to start or not.”

Premier League title race: How difficult are Arsenal’s remaining fixtures?

17:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal

Points: 65

GD: +46

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.44

Difficulty: â â â â

Have Mikel Arteta’s side learnt their lesson from last season? The Gunners won just three of their final nine Premier League games last year, which included a four-game winless run, as they fell away in the title race.

But a 0-0 draw at the Etihad, where they were thrashed 4-1 last season, is a sign that Arsenal are tougher challengers than they were this time last year. The result might have given Liverpool the advantage, but it is a huge boost to Arteta’s men psychologically ahead of April and May.

There, Arsenal will also have to face tricky games against Aston Villa and Tottenham – their trip across north London on Sunday 28 April should be an epic. Visits to Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Gary O’Neil’s Wolves could be difficult, too, while Old Trafford looms large on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Arsenal lost the title away from home last season – with defeat at the Etihad and costly dropped points from winning positions at Anfield and the London Stadium. Their fate this season will be determined on the road again.

Participation in the latter stages of the Champions League will also make this season’s title race a different challenge. Arsenal will face Bayern Munich and Harry Kane in their first quarter-final since 2010, with the two legs falling either side of the home clash with Aston Villa on Sunday 14 April.

A result of Arsenal’s stunning attacking form – with eight wins in a row in the Premier League before the City draw – is the Gunners now possess the best goal difference in the Premier League. That could be crucial.

Arsenal’s tedious display against Manchester City epitomises Mikel Arteta’s growing ambition

16:55 , Mike Jones

Arsenal could savour the tedium. On a weekend overflowing with goals, the dullest game may prove the most consequential. If the day’s great winners were Liverpool in one respect, as Arsenal were dislodged from the Premier League summit, as their 100 per cent record in 2024 ended, they showed their staying power.

Arsenal did not win their war of attrition but they at least ensured they did not lose it. Last season’s title challenge suffered unmendable damage against Manchester City. This year’s tilt did not. Mikel Arteta has suffered through eviscerations at the Etihad in the past. As Arsenal collected the first point there in Pep Guardiola’s reign, the champions were unable to breach Arteta’s red wall.

Arsenal’s tedious display against Man City epitomises Mikel Arteta’s growing ambition

Arteta calls for passion and enthusiasm from Arsenal stars in ‘most beautiful part of the season’

16:50 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal may have to win each of their nine remaining Premier League fixtures to be crowned champions as he prepares for the “most beautiful part of the season”.

The second-placed Gunners sit two points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of a hectic April schedule following Sunday’s dogged goalless draw at title rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal vs Luton prediction

16:45 , Mike Jones

Despite needing a late goal from Declan Rice to earn them a win at Kenilworth Road, Arsenal should have enough quality, confidence and desire to easily get the job done this evening against a struggling Luton side.

Arsenal 3-1 Luton.

Arsenal vs Luton predicted line-ups

16:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Luton XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Johnson; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris, Woodrow.

Early team news

16:35 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta may consider giving Bukayo Saka a rest after the fatigued winger was substituted against Manchester City. Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli were both fit enough to feature in that game, leaving Arteta with few injury concerns.

Luton, by contrast, have a long list of absentees and appeared to suffer yet more fitness woes against Spurs, with Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty and Tahith Chong all seemingly substituted with injuries.

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton

16:30 , Mike Jones

Arsenal vs Luton is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 3 April at the Emirates Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening!

16:07 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal host Luton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners impressed in a steadfast 0-0 draw against Manchester City at the weekend but must now look to capitalise on that performance by picking up all three points against the Hatters tonight. Mikel Arteta’s side head into the match second in the table but know that a win takes them back above Liverpool who only play tomorrow night.

City are also in action and could leapfrog Arsenal if the Gunners fail to win so there is plenty at stake at the top of the table. That’s also true of the bottom of the league.

Luton slipped into the relegation zone after their 2-1 defeat to Spurs but can draw level on points with Nottingham forest should they defeat the Gunners tonight. The reverse fixture was a close affair at Kenilworth Road so Rob Edwards’ side may be able to cause an upset.

We’ll have all the action, team news and latest updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.