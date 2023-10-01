Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Women's Super League updates

Arsenal Women: Zinsberger, Catley, Beattie, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, Little, Maanum, Walti, Lacasse, Russo, Foord

Liverpool FC Women: Laws, Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Koivisto, Nagano, Kearns, Hinds, Holland, Taylor, Hobinger.

Arsenal WFC 0 - 0 Liverpool WFC

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:33

Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:30

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Steph Catley.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:30

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:30

Delay in match because of an injury Rachael Laws (Liverpool Women).

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:27

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:27

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:24

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:22

Attempt saved. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:22

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:22

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:21

Attempt saved. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marie-Therese Höbinger.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:20

Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:16

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:11

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:10

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Fuka Nagano.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:08

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:08

Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:07

Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:05

Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:04

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:03

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ceri Holland.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:03

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:02

First Half begins.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

13:00

