Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal bounced back from the pain of losing to rivals Tottenham in the north London derby by beating the champions Liverpool tonight.

The Reds were hoping to continue their march towards a record Premier League total. Jurgen Klopp's side announced plans today to lift the trophy next week following the conclusion of their game against Chelsea. But they made crucial errors and Arsenal pounced to earn all three points.

What is the team news?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed this week that Mesut Ozil is still some way from returning. Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah is in the middle of a three-match ban. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is a long-term absentee, as are Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli.

James Milner missed Liverpool training on Monday, meanwhile, but the rest of the Reds’ squad will be the same as it was for the Burnley game, with Jordan Henderson missing out again.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Prediction

This fixture normally serves up plenty of goals, but the gap in quality between Arsenal and Liverpool is as big as it has been for some time, so the result should be a bit more comfortable in the visitors’ favour than in many past clashes. Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool.