Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!

It's second hosting first in the Premier League in the standout match of a thrilling weekend of action. A remarkable 26 goals were scored across five Saturday matches, and more goals should be on offer at the Emirates Stadium if the history of this fixture is anything to go by. The Gunners know a win today will see them cement themselves are serious title challengers, while a defeat could be catastrophic.

Mikel Arteta has some decisions to make with his team, especially given reports Gabriel Jesus could be missing through injury. Emile Smith Rowe will be pushing for another start, while Kai Havertz will be expecting to start. Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah once again and Darwin Nunez is an injury doubt. Young defender Conor Bradley looks like the next Trent Alexander-Arnold but surely the more experienced right-back gets the nod today.

It is all set to be an enthralling game between two of the best teams in the country. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest highlights

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: Gabriel Jesus injured?

Liverpool team news: Darwin Nunez doubts

Score prediction: Goals galore

How Rice can win Arsenal's fight for control over chaos

14:44 , Alex Young

The challenge for Arsenal today is finding a way to combat that threat, and Mikel Arteta is likely to look to the blueprint he used for the thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield in December, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners stifled Liverpool that day, especially in the first half, playing with the control that Arteta has been searching for all season.

Gabriel gave Arsenal an early lead before some Salah wizardry earned Liverpool a point.

Like in December, midfield will be a key area on Sunday and the absence of Wataru Endo could hurt Liverpool.

Endo, who is away at the Asian Cup with Japan, impressed when the two sides met on Merseyside and helped Liverpool dominate in the second half.

Declan Rice has been vital in big games at the Emirates this season, scoring the winner against Manchester United and bossing the midfield against Manchester City.

These games are why Arsenal paid £105million for Rice last summer, and his role is likely to be key if the Gunners are to win the battle of chaos versus control.

The spotlight will also be on the Arsenal attack. Arteta's forward line has struggled all season but there is optimism it is slowly clicking into gear after a timely winter break last month.

Read more here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Score prediction

14:32 , Alex Young

Arsenal will have taken positives from their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool, despite the result. The Gunners were the better side for much of the match and should really have won the game, but were let down by some poor finishing.

They must find a ruthless edge here, against a Liverpool side who have lost just once in the Premier League all season. News of Klopp's departure at the end of the season appears to have galvanised the squad further, and they continue to challenge on four fronts.

A draw would suit Liverpool more but both sides can be expected to push for all three points in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, and one that potentially ends with nothing to split them.

Draw, 2-2.

(AP)

Liverpool team news

14:21 , Alex Young

Darwin Nunez is an injury doubt for Liverpool today.

The striker played the full 90 minutes of the 4-1 win over Chelsea as he hit the woodwork a remarkable four times and grabbed an assist, but left Anfield in a protective boot afterward.

Jurgen Klopp spoke to reporters on Friday and Nunez had not trained by then, throwing his involvement in the trip into serious doubt, but Alexis Mac Allister has been passed fit after coming off against the Blues.

"I don't know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful," Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"He only took the boot off after the game because he didn't want to see it before, he knew there was something, so he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.

"Nothing broke, x-ray clear, but swollen. We have to see if he can get this foot back in the boot or not."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

14:12 , Alex Young

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for today's meeting with Liverpool following an injury setback, but Gabriel Jesus should be fit.

The midfielder has been out since October with a thigh problem, but he returned to training last week ahead of Tuesday’s game at Nottingham Forest.

Jesus, who was managing a knee injury ahead of Tuesday’s win at Forest, should be fit to face Liverpool.

“Gabi obviously played and trained with us the whole week,” said Arteta.

Arteta has a dilemma over who to start in midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe hoping to get the nod over Kai Havertz.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:06 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage will start following Manchester United's clash with West Ham earlier in the afternoon. Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:02 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

It's second hosting first in a game which is set to have a huge say in where the title ends up this second. Liverpool, along with champions Manchester City, have been tipped by many, while those at Arsenal insist they can make up for last season's staggering collapse.

What will the lay of the land look like come full-time? Stick with us to find out. Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.