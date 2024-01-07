Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more ahead of third-round clash

Arsenal host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in an all-Premier League clash of this season’s title rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side went winless over Christmas and New Year, suffering damaging defeats against West Ham and Fulham in the Premier League. It followed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s team went on to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table thanks to wins over Burnley and Newcastle and now arrive at the Emirates in better form.

This FA Cup tie will be Liverpool’s first match without Mohamed Salah, however, as the forward joins up with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Arsenal find themselves in need of a result after a disappointing festive period. The Gunners, who will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club’s history, have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney this month as Arteta looks to spark his attack back into life.

Arsenal and Liverpool have enjoyed recent success in the FA Cup, with Arteta winning his first trophy with the Gunners in 2020 and Klopp’s Reds enjoying their own victory in 2022, but both teams were knocked out at the fourth-round stage last season and will want to avoid another early exit.

Arsenal host Liverpool in FA Cup third round, with kick-off at 16:30

Gunners are winless in three games after disappointing festive period

Premier League leaders Liverpool without Mohamed Salah for Emirates clash

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Nelson.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alexis Mac Allister has grown into a holding role for Liverpool this season but Wataru Endo has been a positive stabilising force in that midfield of late, and you feel like he may well be missed during his Asian Cup efforts. The suggestion is that it may be Cody Gakpo rather than Harvey Elliott in a deeper role, with the latter pushed up to the right side of the front three.

Inside our dressing room for today 👌 #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/ItI42XpDdE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2024

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So a chance for an Arsenal attack missing their top centre forward to test a Liverpool defence missing their two first-choice centre-halves - that feels like a key battle in a game between two relatively evenly-matched sides. You’d imagine Kai Havertz will occupy a central area for the hosts, but Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson will surely have the freedom to tuck in and run beyond the German, more often deployed in midfield this season.

Team News - Liverpool

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool, meanwhile, have both Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo in their side with Mohamed Salah absent. Virgil van Dijk is ill, so Jarrell Quansah gets another start at the back.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Gomez; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz.

Team news is here 👊 #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2024

Team News - Arsenal

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As expeced, it’s a strong Arsenal side, with Reiss Nelson and Kai Havertz given opportunities with Gabriel Jesus absent and Gabriel Martinelli only on the bench. Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Nelson.

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🦋 Nelson on the wing

🪄 Havertz leads the line



Let's start the year off right, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/EH9xqouM2S — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2024

Use a telescope not a microscope – Mikel Arteta urges perspective on Arsenal dip

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta admitted back-to-back defeats have halted Arsenal’s Premier League momentum but warned against putting his side’s rocky run under the microscope.

Arsenal’s title challenge has faltered in recent matches following a home loss to West Ham on December 28 before they suffered another defeat at Fulham three days later.

The Gunners have slipped to fourth in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool who they host in the third round of the FA Cup today.

Use a telescope not a microscope – Mikel Arteta urges perspective on Arsenal dip

Why Arsenal will be wearing white this afternoon

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal won’t be clad in their familiar red this afternoon, instead donning an all-white shirt in the name of an important cause. Luke Baker explains:

Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit at home against Liverpool?

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider player sales

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So Ivan Toney is very much on Mikel Arteta’s radar with the end of his ban little more than a week away - but can Arsenal afford him? Brentford have put a hefty price tag on their striker, as Miguel Delaney reports:

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider sales

Anxiety is weighing heavily on Arsenal- but is Ivan Toney the answer?

14:55 , Miguel Delaney

In the last week, Arsenal’s hierarchy have been attempting to work out whether they can make the finances work to get Ivan Toney. There are no questions about whether he is worth going for. Mikel Arteta wants him.

That is partly because the Arsenal manager himself is trying to work out what has gone wrong with his attack.

Anxiety weighing heavily on Arsenal but is Ivan Toney the answer?

Jurgen Klopp faces Liverpool squad conundrum with echoes of ‘near-quadruple’ season

14:45 , Richard Jolly

Jurgen Klopp has been here before. In a title race, among the favourites for a European trophy, closing in on the League Cup final, with an FA Cup campaign, contemplating glory on several fronts, wondering if a huge workload will take its toll. A few days ago, he had talked about what he called the “near-quadruple” season; there have been treble winners but, in a sense, Liverpool came closer than anyone else to the grand slam of trophies, sustaining a title challenge to the final day, reaching a Champions League final.

They won the FA and Carabao Cups in 2022. Two years on, they face a sizeable first obstacle at Arsenal – “probably the most tricky draw you can get,” Klopp argued – but overcome it and another double may feel feasible. There is a case that, with their squad stretched by injuries and international call-ups, Liverpool would be better off exiting the FA Cup at the first hurdle and channelling their attention into other competitions. There is also an argument that Liverpool’s marathon 63-game campaign in 2021-22, when they played every possible match, was a factor in their regression the following year.

Jurgen Klopp faces Liverpool squad conundrum with echoes of ‘near-quadruple’ season

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Prediction

A draw and a replay. Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool.

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Smith Rowe; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

14:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai, who has suffered a hamstring injury, as well as Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, both away on international duty. Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are among their longer-term absentees

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful for Arsenal, who have lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to the Asian Cup and Mohamed Elneny to the Africa Cup of Nations. Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, is expected to miss out after suffering a knee injury, though the club believe the injury to be minor.

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Emirates Stadium.

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool in today’s live blog.