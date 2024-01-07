Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!

A blockbuster clash between two Premier League title rivals is the headline act on FA Cup third-round weekend. Arsenal and Liverpool meet at Emirates Stadium and back-to-back defeats have given this tie added importance for the Gunners.

While no Premier League points are at stake, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp know the game could have a big impact on the title race. Both want to land a psychological blow on their rivals and another loss for Arsenal could further derail their season.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for the first time after he joined up with the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Arsenal will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time, with their ‘No More Red’ kit being used as part of the club's campaign against knife crime and youth violence. With kick-off at 4.30pm GMT, follow all the action at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT

How to watch: BBC One

Arsenal team news: Jesus ruled out

Liverpool team news: No Salah

Score prediction

Standard Sport prediction

14:25 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool will feel the absence of Mohamed Salah but, of course, be competitive even without him.

Nonetheless Arsenal should be able to make home advantage count to seal their spot in round four.

One thing is for sure, as the old saying goes: neither side will want a replay!

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Liverpool team news

14:17 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for the first time.

Salah has joined up with the Egypt squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations and it remains to be seen how Liverpool will cope in his absence.

Harvey Elliott could be chosen to replace Salah on the right wing.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been ruled out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup with Japan.

Arsenal team news: Jesus ruled out

14:09 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal are set to be without Gabriel Jesus against Liverpool due to a knee injury.

The problem is only thought to be a minor issue, and not a major concern for Arsenal, but Jesus will miss the third-round tie at Emirate Stadium.

Arsenal also have fitness concerns over Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko missed last weekend’s defeat at Fulham due to a calf problem and Mikel Arteta said he would make a late call on the left-back after training on Saturday.

Provided their third-round tie is not a draw and there is no replay, Arsenal do not play again until January 20 and Arteta is expected to name a strong side.

How to watch: BBC One

14:02 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool!

This is the blockbuster tie on FA Cup third-round weekend.

Two Premier League title rivals going to head-to-head… it should be a cracker!

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm GMT from Emirates Stadium. Stay with us!