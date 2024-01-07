Arsenal vs Liverpool: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup clash at Emirates Stadium.

The two Premier League title rivals will lock horns in the pick of the third-round ties.

Arsenal need a boost after back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham, while Liverpool will be out to land a psychological blow on their title rivals.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for the first time after he joined up with the Egypt squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in north London.

Liverpool boast a storied FA Cup history (AP)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Nelson

Subs: Raya, Cedric, Walters, Sousa, Smith Rowe, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Jota, Gravenberch, Clark, Chambers, Gordon, McConnell, Bradley, Nyoni

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

The Merseysiders will feel the absence of Salah but, of course, be competitive even with a rotated side.

Nonetheless Arsenal should be able to make home advantage count to seal their spot in round four.

One thing is for sure, as the old saying goes: neither side will want a replay!

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal have home advantage in the third round (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Since Michael Owen broke Arsenal hearts in the 2001 final, the Gunners have won three FA Cup meetings in a row against Liverpool.

Arsenal wins: 82

Liverpool wins: 94

Draws: 64

Arsenal vs Liverpool match odds

Arsenal: 5/6

Liverpool: 12/5

Draw: 21/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).