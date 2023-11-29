Is Arsenal vs Lens on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday (PA)

Arsenal will be looking to get the better of Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, having lost in the reverse fixture in France.

The Gunners only need a point to qualify for the knockout stages of this season’s top-tier European competition.

After beating Sevilla both home and away, Arsenal have nine points from a possible 12 already in the campaign.

After a less-than-perfect performance against Brentford at the weekend, Mikel Arteta will want his side to find their feet and perform well to seal a knockout spot in style.

When is Arsenal vs Lens?

The Champions League match is at the Emirates Stadium in London with a kick-off time of 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Arsenal vs Lens will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Lens XI: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Mendy, Samed, Haidara; Sotoca, Fulgini, Wahi

Prediction

Arsenal will secure the victory in front of the home fans, despite losing against Lens earlier in the campaign. Arsenal 2-0 Lens.