Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Leicester City in the Premier League this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered defeat last time out against Manchester City and are somewhat struggling creatively. However, the Gunners can still climb into the top four with a victory.

Leicester enjoyed a terrific 5-2 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side prior to the international break, but have endured a severe drop of form since, suffering defeats coming against both West Ham and Aston Villa. Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of Wolves vs Newcastle: