Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Granit Xhaka arrives at the Emirates Stadium (Getty)

Arsenal are taking on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium today aiming to end a slump in form. The Gunners are without a win in three league games after drawing with Manchester United before back-to-back defeat against Wolves and Aston Villa, but they can climb back above Leeds and into the top half once more with victory today.

Leeds are going well with three wins from their last four games and and will be hoping to keep ahead of Arsenal in mid-table. Patrick Bamford has been in particularly good form of late and his tally of 12 goals is bettered only by five players in the Premier League so far this season. Only the top four have scored more goals than Leeds’ 38 so far this season, while only the league leaders Manchester City have conceded fewer than Arsenal’s 23.

Follow all the action from the game below.

