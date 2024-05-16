Arsenal vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal host Everton on Championship Sunday knowing they can win the Premier League title, but they need a huge favor from West Ham.

If West Ham win or draw away at Manchester City on the final day, then Arsenal will win the title if they beat Everton. There are a lot of ifs there but the fact Arsenal have taken the title race down to the final 90 minutes of the season is huge progress for Mikel Arteta's side. Whatever happens when the final whistle blows on Sunday this has been a remarkable season for this young side as they've grown, improved massive defensively and are pushing this juggernaut Man City side all the way. Arsenal won 1-0 at Manchester United last weekend to underline their newfound solidity and they've won 15 of their 17 Premier League games in 2024, losing just once. Who were the last team to win the title on the final day of the season not starting the day in top spot? Arsenal, back in 1989.

Everton are on a five-game unbeaten run heading to Arsenal, winning four of those games without conceding, as Sean Dyche's side have finished the season superbly. They beat Sheffield United 1-0 last time out as their solid defensive foundation has seen them through a really difficult season off the pitch as uncertainty continues to swirl around their future ownership and financial situation. Given how well Everton defend, this could be a tricky game for Arsenal as Jordan Pickford and Co. would love to play the spoiler role and will sit deep and won't mind defending for large chunks of this game and trying to hit Arsenal on the counter. That said, they are without a win in their last 10 away games in the Premier League.

Arsenal focus, team news

Arsenal have no injury concerns for this game and their lack of injuries has been a huge reason why they've remained in the title race all season long. Jurrien Timber is working his way back to fitness and probably won't feature in this game, while Bukayo Saka has a small issue but will be fine to play. It will be the settled starting lineup for the Gunners with Havertz up top, Trossard and Saka on the wings and Partey, Rice and Odegaard in midfield.

Everton focus, team news

Everton have a few players out at full back but Coleman and Young will likely line up at right back and left back respectively. Harrison is out, so Onana should start in midfield as Everton will look to get the ball up to Calvert-Lewin and have plenty of midfield runners up to support him.

OUT: Nathan Patterson (thigh), Dele Alli (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle), Jack Harrison (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (face)