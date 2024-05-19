Is Arsenal vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal need two results to go their way if they are to end the day and the season crowned as Premier League champions, but they can only affect their own clash on the final day, at home to Everton.

A win for Mikel Arteta’s team, coupled with Man City dropping points at home to West Ham, will see Arsenal win the title for the first time in 20 years - but they start off two points behind the reigning champions, so first and foremost must claim three points themselves.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and William Saliba come into the game in excellent recent form and they need to muster one more performance to try and stop City making it four in a row, as well as ending their own long wait to give the fans another league championship.

Everton have had plenty of issues to overcome this season themselves, not least of all two points deductions, but as they are now safe and in very strong end-of-season form Sean Dyche has his side well-organised and playing without fear.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

All final day Premier League games kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 19 May.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and can be streamed on the Discovery plus app. For a full list of which final-day games are on TV, click here.

What is the team news?

Arsenal are without long-term absentee Jurrien Timber but otherwise Arteta can pick from a full-strength squad - but there are unlikely to be many changes from his usual set-up.

Everton are missing full-backs Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson, as well as winger Jack Harrison. Abdoulaye Doucoure is likely to support Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack once more.

Predicted lineups

ARS - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Trossard

EVE - Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Arsenal 1/6

Draw 15/2

Everton 12/1

Prediction

Arsenal to keep up their end of the bargain although it’ll be tough to break the Toffees down too much. Arsenal 2-0 Everton.